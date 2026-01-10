Livestream of Athlone rally against Mercosur deal to start shortly

Thousands of farmers and supporters have descended on the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) Athlone for a rally to show their opposition to the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement.

Organised by Independent Ireland's MEP Ciaran Mullooly and TD Michael Fitzmaurice, the event is open to all farm organisations and public representatives regardless of their political persuasion.

A convoy of about 150 tractors and agricultural vehicles made its way from Monksland along the N6 to the college campus in the past hour and thousands of farmers, groups, agricultural businesses and supporters have marched ahead of the convoy in a show of unity and solidarity against the trade deal.

Vote

Yesterday (Friday, January 9) the majority of EU member states voted to approve the trade deal with the South American countries which include Brazil and Argentina.

It will mean a reduction in tariffs for both trading blocs but Irish farmers are concerned that a quota of 99,000t of Brazilian beef coming into the EU market would detrimentally affect the market for Irish-produced beef.

They are also concerned that South American countries do not adhere to the same strict standards that the EU enforces around food production.

Carrying banners and signs and tooting horns, the farmers have come to show they mean business.

While the majority of member states are in favour of the deal, it must still be approved by MEPs at the European Parliament.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly feels that this gives Ireland and other like-minded member states an opportunity to lobby hard to convince other MEPs to vote against the deal.

The full rally at TUS will begin shortly here on the Agriland platform with speeches from politicians and farmer representatives.

There are as many attendees outside the events arena as there are inside, such is the level of support the demonstration has attracted.

Click the gallery below and scroll across for a flavour of some of today's demonstration as captured by the Agriland crew on the ground.