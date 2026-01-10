Weather warnings issued for weekend

Weather warnings have been issued for this weekend.

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the following counties: Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry.

The warning will be in effect from 9:00p.m on Saturday (January 10) until 9:00p.m on Sunday.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued, for counties Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry.

This is in place from midnight tonight until 9:00p.m on Sunday.

Met Éireann has also extended its Status Yellow wind warning issued for Sunday.

The warning is now in place for counties: Clare; Cork; Kerry; Waterford; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Sligo; Wexford; and Wicklow.

The Status Yellow warning will be in effect from 4:00p.m Sunday until midnight.

These regions can expected conditions to be very windy with strong and gusty south west winds.

According to the national forecaster, the potential impacts include:

Some wave overtopping;

Loose objects displaced;

Some fallen trees and branches;

Difficult travelling conditions.

Weekend weather forecast

Overall, today will be dry with bright spells for many, with any showers mainly confined to Ulster, Met Éireann has said.

Cloud will build from the west with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle following through the afternoon and evening.

It will stay dry for many eastern parts for daylight hours.

There will be highest temperatures of 4° to 9°, coldest in the north east, with the higher temperatures in the south west.

Winds will be light south westerly or variable, becoming south to south east later and freshening a little further west.

It will be cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle along with some hill and coastal mist and fog.

It will become rather windy with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and occasionally gusty.

There will be lowest temperatures of 2° to 5° in the north and east initially, but between 6° and 9° elsewhere, with those less cold conditions extending to all areas overnight.

Sunday

Sunday will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, along with some hill and coastal mist and fog.

Some drier spells will develop in parts, especially during the morning, before more rain moves up from the south through the afternoon, becoming heavy at times.

A clearance will start to extend from the south west and west in the evening.

Southerly winds will decrease moderate to fresh in the morning, before it becomes windy again through the afternoon and evening, with south to south west winds increasing strong and gusty and reaching near gale to gale force in Atlantic coastal areas.

It will be much milder than recently with highest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

It will continue windy into Sunday night, though the winds will tend to ease, becoming moderate to fresh south westerly.

Rain will clear north eastwards early in the night, with clear spells and scattered showers following.

Lowest temperatures of 6° to 9° are expected.