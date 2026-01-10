Gallery: Farmers gathering in Athlone for major anti-Mercosur event

By Stella Meehan

Share this article

Hundreds of farmers and supporters of agriculture are gathering in the Westmeath town of Athlone this morning (Saturday, January 10) for a major event to demonstrate their opposition to the EU Mercosur Partnership Agreement.

The agreement which includes a trade deal to reduce tariffs on both sides was approved by the majority of member states at a meeting of the EU Council of Ministers yesterday (Friday, January 10).

Today's show of opposition has been organised by Independent Ireland, but there are already politicians from many other parties and independents in attendance.

A convoy of tractors and agricultural vehicles will set off shortly, travelling west to east along the N6 to congregate for a public forum at the Technological University of Shannon campus (formerly Athlone I.T). It's understood there is some delay in arrivals due to treacherous icy roads in parts of the country.

The event at the college campus will be live streamed on the Agriland platform from approximately 1:30p.m so stayed tuned and follow along on Agriland's social media platforms to ensure you don't miss any of the action.

Click on the gallery below and scroll across for some images of the cavalcade as it arranges to take off in convoy.

Additional reporting by Breifne O'Brien.

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

Edgeworthstown Library to host 6-week climate course for over-55s

Rural Life

Edgeworthstown Library to host 6-week climate course for over-55s

Options for upskilling within the tillage sector

Tillage

Options for upskilling within the tillage sector

Ireland’s organic beef and lamb on the European stage

Ireland’s organic beef and lamb on the European stage

2025 GB dairy population lowest on record - AHDB

Dairy

2025 GB dairy population lowest on record - AHDB

2025 factory cow kill falls by near 94,000 head or 21%

Beef

2025 factory cow kill falls by near 94,000 head or 21%

Mercosur ‘unbalanced and flawed’ - Copa Cogeca

Agri Politics

Mercosur ‘unbalanced and flawed’ - Copa Cogeca

Agri jobs: Sales advisor and herdsperson among roles to be filled

Agri-Business

Agri jobs: Sales advisor and herdsperson among roles to be filled

Independent Farmers: Mercosur deal must be scrapped

Agri Politics

Independent Farmers: Mercosur deal must be scrapped

Watch: Escaped flock of sheep pay Mayo homeowner a surprise visit

Rural Life

Watch: Escaped flock of sheep pay Mayo homeowner a surprise visit