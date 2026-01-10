Gallery: Farmers gathering in Athlone for major anti-Mercosur event

Hundreds of farmers and supporters of agriculture are gathering in the Westmeath town of Athlone this morning (Saturday, January 10) for a major event to demonstrate their opposition to the EU Mercosur Partnership Agreement.

The agreement which includes a trade deal to reduce tariffs on both sides was approved by the majority of member states at a meeting of the EU Council of Ministers yesterday (Friday, January 10).

Today's show of opposition has been organised by Independent Ireland, but there are already politicians from many other parties and independents in attendance.

A convoy of tractors and agricultural vehicles will set off shortly, travelling west to east along the N6 to congregate for a public forum at the Technological University of Shannon campus (formerly Athlone I.T). It's understood there is some delay in arrivals due to treacherous icy roads in parts of the country.

The event at the college campus will be live streamed from approximately 1:30p.m.

Click on the gallery below and scroll across for some images of the cavalcade as it arranges to take off in convoy.

Additional reporting by Breifne O'Brien.