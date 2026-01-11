New 'blueprint' for dairy farmers to help rear calves

Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has launched a new blueprint guide to the first year of life for rearing calves.

The booklet which was devised in conjunction with the CalfCare Technical Working Group (TWG), and supported by Volac Milk Replacers Feed For Growth, provides clear, practical and evidence-based guidance for farmers, covering the key stages from birth to one-year-of-age.

It is designed for use on real farms and aims to support both dairy and dairy-beef producers in rearing strong calves that will go on to become productive, valuable animals.

The guide builds on the progress already made by Irish farmers and the wider industry, reflecting the strong collaboration between farmers, advisers, vets and industry partners.

It represents a shared commitment to continuous improvement in calf health, welfare and performance.

Dr. Michelle McGrath, CalfCare programme manager, AHI said: “Calves are the foundation stone of a healthy and profitable farm, regardless of it being dairy-calf-to-beef or calves destined for the milking parlour.

"Therefore, it is critical that farmers prioritise the health and welfare of their calves. Diseases like scour and pneumonia do not discriminate between calves, so for any farmers wanting to protect their calves, and boost their profitability, the Healthy Calves: Your Profitable Future guide is a must-have resource.”

Dr. Catherine McAloon, herd health specialist, University College Dublin (UCD) and chair of the CalfCare TWG said: “A healthy calf is key to a successful farm, be it replacement dairy heifers, or dairy-beef animals.

"Calves that get the best start over the first year of life will perform better, be healthier and have greater longevity.

"It makes sense to invest time and resources into ensuring that calves are healthy and happy. This resource is an excellent tool for farmers in supporting and paving the way for a healthy animal in the future.”

Úna Hickey, Volac Milk Replacers (Feed For Growth), said: “Volac Milk Replacers Feed for Growth is delighted to partner with AHI in putting together this really important guide.

"Healthy Calves: Your Profitable Future is a fantastic resource offering bitesize, practical and timely advice for farmers, whether running dairy or dairy-beef systems."