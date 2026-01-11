Ireland to host European Wool Day 2026

Ireland has been announced as the host country for the European Wool Day 2026 conference and activities, with Tralee, Co. Kerry, the setting.

Taking place on Saturday, March 28, in the Meadowlands Hotel, the event will highlight wool’s vital role in sustainability, circular economies and cultural heritage.

The organisers are European Wool Exchange Foundation (EWE) together with local co-hosts, Irish Grown Wool Council (IGWC), Circular Bioeconomy Cluster (CBC), and Centre for Applied Bioscience Research (CABR).

A series of fringe activities will be held in Tralee the previous day for visitors and the general public.

The event is being supported by Future Island-Island, which brings together community members, academics, and practitioners to co-create design-led research for a greener more sustainable Northern Ireland economy, and REVEIRE, a three-year research initiative seeking to transform Irish wool from a low value bi-product into a high value circular bio-material.

They are working alongside the co-hosts to strengthen collaboration across the wool and bioeconomy sectors.

The event is expected to attract visitors from across Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, England and Europe.

This reflects the growing interest in wool and underscores the event’s broad appeal and sector-wide relevance, according to the organisers.

Across Ireland, Britain and Europe, many wool organisations, events and activities are established and emerging, they said.

"European Wool Day offers a rare opportunity to connect in person, building meaningful relationships and fostering genuine collaboration," the organisers said.

"This year, those connections will happen in real life in Ireland.

"It promises to be an experience of real connection and collective creativity, to honour the people, animals and landscapes that keep the wool story alive."

The event will feature celebrations of diversity, collaboration and shared purpose within the European wool sector, which are open to the general public and delegates.

They include hands-on workshops; exhibitions connecting wool and the circular economy; film screening demonstrations, and community spinning and felting circles.

Interactive presentations will take place for registered participants.

Catherine Phibbs, brand and marketing, Irish Grown Wool Council, said: “This event is a chance to showcase Irish grown wool while also hearing the stories of wool from other countries across Europe, creating opportunities for connection, shared learning and meaningful collaborations, nationally and internationally."

Sharon Wells, EWD26 exhibition co-ordinator and fibre artist, said the event offers a wonderful opportunity to bring together farmers, researchers, designers, makers and the general public to celebrate Irish wool and its critical contribution to sustainable agriculture and rural livelihoods.