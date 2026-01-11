Borrisoleigh tractor run to highlight 3 'worthy beneficiaries'

The Dillon Quirke Foundation, Embrace Farm and the local GAA car park redevelopment fund will benefit from the 6th annual Borrisoleigh tractor run, which will take place in Co. Tipperary on Sunday, January 18.

"The core aim of our event has always been the promotion of community spirit, and this year's event is no different," said Andrew Ryan of the organising committee.

"We set out to create an event where people from all over can come together to have a cup of tea and a chat while enjoying the spectacle of so many tractors, trucks, vintage cars and other vehicles gathered in one place," he said.

Andrew described how the organising committee has been "astounded" by the continued level of support for our event.

"Over the years we have raised funding for the local school, to assist poor communities in South America, and for local cancer charities," Andrew said.

"Last year, we donated the proceeds of our event, totalling €8,600, to the Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre, Thurles.

"This year, we will be donating the proceeds of the event to another three worthy beneficiaries."

Beneficiaries

The first will be the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

"Dillon's story needs no introduction, and the positive effects of the work of the Dillon Quirke Foundation are being clearly seen in communities across the island of Ireland," Andrew said.

"The provision of free cardiac screening for young athletes has helped to save many lives and spared the families of these young people from the devastation experienced by Dillon's family."

The second beneficiary will be Embrace Farm. The non-profit organisation supports farmers and families who have been affected by serious injury or sudden death in farming.

"Given the fact that most of the participants in our event come from agricultural backgrounds, we feel that this charity is extremely relevant to our local community," Andrew explained.

Also benefitting will be the local GAA carpark redevelopment fund.

"The GAA plays a central role in so many communities across Ireland, and Borrisoleigh is no different," Andrew continued.

"The facilities at our local GAA grounds include two full-sized playing fields as well as two juvenile pitches, an astroturf facility, a paddle facility, a gym and sports hall, and a fantastic and well-lit walking/running track.

"These amazing facilities are used by all and sundry and they provide a strong social focal point for the local community. It is also the location for the starting point of our annual tractor run each year."

However, Andrew highlighted that the GAA grounds' carpark facility is currently in need of repair and upgrading.

"The Borrisoleigh tractor run committee will be delighted to support the ongoing efforts to raise funding to upgrade this facility," he added.

"Our route this year will take us over 26km of scenic countryside, starting from the park in Borrisoleigh and snaking its way through parts of Templederry, Upperchurch, and Drom, before returning to the park in Borrisoleigh.

"As usual, we aim to make use of the breathtaking scenery at our disposal in our little corner of north Tipperary," said Andrew.

Participation

Registration for the event will begin at 11:00am, and the run will start at 12:30. Early arrival for registration is advisable. Tea and light refreshments will be provided on the day.

"There will also be a raffle for a trailer load of timber on the day, so there will be plenty of opportunities for anyone to get involved, support these wonderful causes, and join in the fun," Andrew said.

"As always, all are welcome, whether participating in the run or not."