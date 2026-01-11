Closing date approaching for Hare's Corner applications

Landowners, schools, and community groups are being reminded that the deadline for applications for The Hare's Corner is fast approaching.

The biodiversity initiative, developed by the Burrenbeo Trust charity, is being delivered in nine counties across Ireland this year.

These counties are Limerick; Offaly; Donegal; Sligo; Monaghan; Louth; Wexford; Kilkenny and Kerry.

Applications will be accepted until January 18 for support in the creation of wildlife ponds, mini-woodlands, hedgerows, mini-orchards, and ‘plans for nature’.

Hare's Corner

The project takes its name from the old farming expression for an awkward section of a field which was not intensively farmed and was ‘left to nature’.

Last year, the project marked its fifth anniversary by creating 1,600 habitats for biodiversity in six counties around Ireland.

The supports available from The Hare’s Corner include:

A mini-woodland (a mix of 50 native trees and advice);

A wildlife hedge (a mix of 50 native trees and advice);

A heritage orchard (5 heritage apple trees and advice);

A wildlife pond (hydrologist advice and some expenses towards machinery costs);

A ‘Plan for Nature’ (a visit and advice from a trained Hare’s Corner adviser on how to enhance nature on your site).

The project website also offers practical tips, infographics, and short videos aimed at helping people to create their own Hare’s Corners.

There are monthly ‘Hare’s Corner Clinics’ available online for anyone with practical questions on caring for nature.

Ultimately, the project plans to go nationwide and has appealled to private and public funders to help achieve this.

The team is also interested in hearing from ecologists and hydrologists who have hands-on experience of working with people and nature and who would like to join as freelance advisers in their own counties.

Lee Worrell, coordinator, The Hare’s Corner

Lee Worrell, The Hare's Corner coordinator, said it has been heartening to see the amount of interest the project generates around the country.

"We genuinely believe that these small, tangible actions for nature can have the collective impact that we need to turn the tide on biodiversity loss while also contributing to climate resilience and the wellbeing of participants.

"Our hope is that The Hare's Corner will reach every county in Ireland, and we would welcome new sponsors and partners interested in helping us to keep growing," she said.

Anyone interested in availing of the supports can apply on the Hare's Corner website.