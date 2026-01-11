Closing date approaching for Hare's Corner applications

Landowners, schools, and community groups are being reminded that the deadline for applications for The Hare's Corner is fast approaching.
The biodiversity initiative, developed by the Burrenbeo Trust charity, is being delivered in nine counties across Ireland this year.
These counties are Limerick; Offaly; Donegal; Sligo; Monaghan; Louth; Wexford; Kilkenny and Kerry.
Applications will be accepted until January 18 for support in the creation of wildlife ponds, mini-woodlands, hedgerows, mini-orchards, and ‘plans for nature’.
The project takes its name from the old farming expression for an awkward section of a field which was not intensively farmed and was ‘left to nature’.
Last year, the project marked its fifth anniversary by creating 1,600 habitats for biodiversity in six counties around Ireland.
The supports available from The Hare’s Corner include:
The project website also offers practical tips, infographics, and short videos aimed at helping people to create their own Hare’s Corners.
There are monthly ‘Hare’s Corner Clinics’ available online for anyone with practical questions on caring for nature.
Ultimately, the project plans to go nationwide and has appealled to private and public funders to help achieve this.
The team is also interested in hearing from ecologists and hydrologists who have hands-on experience of working with people and nature and who would like to join as freelance advisers in their own counties.
Lee Worrell, The Hare's Corner coordinator, said it has been heartening to see the amount of interest the project generates around the country.
"Our hope is that The Hare's Corner will reach every county in Ireland, and we would welcome new sponsors and partners interested in helping us to keep growing," she said.
Anyone interested in availing of the supports can apply on the Hare's Corner website.