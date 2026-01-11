Wind warnings issued by Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued further weather warnings.

Affected counties can expect very windy conditions, with strong and gusty south to south-west winds and gales near coasts, the national forecaster said.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the following areas: Clare; Cork; Kerry; Waterford; Galway; Wexford; and Wicklow.

This warning is in effect from 2:00p.m on Sunday (January 11) until 8:00p.m on Sunday.

Potential impacts include:

Some wave overtopping;

Loose objects displaced;

Some fallen trees and branches;

Difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow wind warning also comes into effect at 2:00p.m for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning is in place until midnight.

Met Éireann forecast

Overall across the country, Met Éireann said it will be wet and windy on Sunday with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, spreading north-eastwards across the across the country from the south-west.

A clearance to scattered showers will follow from the south-west in the evening.

It will become very windy in the afternoon.

It will be milder than recent days with highest temperatures of 10° to 13°C.

Monday will bring widespread showers and occasional sunshine.

There will be highest temperatures of 7° to 11° with moderate to fresh south-westerly winds, easing light to moderate by evening.