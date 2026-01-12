Met Éireann: Unsettled weather for coming week

Met Éireann said that weather conditions will be mainly unsettled this week with low pressure dominating.

This morning (Monday, January 12), will see sunny spells and scattered showers in most areas; cloud and longer spells of rain in the west and north. Some of the showers may be heavy at times.

Highest temperatures of 7° to 11°C in moderate to fresh south-westerly winds which will ease light to moderate later.

Scattered showers and clear spells at first tonight, before rain spreads across the country from the west and becomes heavy at times. Some patches of mist and fog are possible too.

Overnight lows of 1° to 7° in mainly light and variable winds, moderate to fresh north-westerly in Munster later in the night.

Weather

A wet and cloudy start tomorrow with patches of mist and fog. Rain will gradually clear to the east and be followed by sunny spells and isolated showers, mainly in the north-west.

Highest temperatures of 5° to 8° with light to moderate west to north-west or variable breezes.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with isolated showers, mainly in the north and west.

Cloud will build in the west towards morning. Lowest temperatures of -1° to 4°, feeling coldest in the east and south-east where frost and ice are possible. Light westerly winds will become southerly overnight.

Wednesday will be a cloudy, wet and breezy day. The rain will gradually clear during the afternoon and will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 5° to 10°.

Mainly dry on Wednesday night, some showers are possible in Atlantic counties. Lowest overnight temperatures of 1° to 5° in light to moderate south to south-west breezes.

Met Éireann said that the forecast for Thursday is currently uncertain, but there are indications that a low pressure system could bring a spell of rain and some strong winds.

Friday should see cloud, sunny spells and scattered showers with highest temperatures of 5° to 9° in light and variable winds.

Met Éireann

The outlook shows that it will be wetter than average this week with rainfall amounts expected to be up to two or three times the normal. The wettest conditions will be in the southwest.

Over the coming week, mean air temperatures will increase close to normal, and will be slightly above normal in parts of the north and northwest. Temperatures will increase to around 4° to 9°.

Mean soil temperatures will remain similar but may increase slightly as the week progresses.

Drying conditions will generally be poor for the coming week with more unsettled weather, while spraying opportunities will be limited.

All soils are close to saturation, poorly drained soils in the south, west and north-west are waterlogged.

Met Éireann said there will be a steady deterioration in soil conditions over the coming week due to the unsettled weather forecast.