Forestry planting reaches over 2,500ha in 2025 - DAFM

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that forestry planting hit over 2,500ha last year.

The figures show that up to December 24, 2,527ha was planted with this figure reflecting afforestation that has been paid at first grant stage this year to date only, including the Native Tree Area Scheme (NTAS).

By comparison, 1,573ha was planted in 2024 and 1,652ha in the previous year.

Forestry

Up to December 24, 2,967 forestry licences were issued, while 3,627 valid applications had been submitted to the department. Over 3,400 licences were granted in 2024.

439 afforestation licences were granted by December 24, covering 3,569ha, down from around 600 in the previous year for 4,844ha.

1,821 felling licences were issued for 20,495ha, of which 1,384 licences or 76% were for private forestry and the remaining 437 were granted to Coillte.

In 2024, felling licences were issued for 21,850ha, while that figure was 33,416ha in 2023.

707 roads licences have been granted for 262km of forestry roads (2024: 322km), with 84km constructed by December 24 which is up from 77km in the previous year.

The department had received 45 appeals relating to afforestation so far this year, 43 on tree felling and 18 for forest roads.

DAFM

The data also shows that DAFM approved 609 applications by December 24 for the Reconstitution of Ash Dieback Scheme, covering 1,935ha.

218 applications have been approved for the NTAS covering 244ha, 175 for the Woodland Improvement Scheme (979ha) and 153 for the Deer Tree Shelter scheme (523ha).

64 applications have been granted for the Climate Resilient Reforestation Scheme covering 417ha.

Nine licences were issued for the Native Woodland Conservation Scheme for 83ha.