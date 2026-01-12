Mullooly calls on Irish EU commissioner to intervene on Mercosur

Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly is seeking an urgent meeting with Ireland's European commissioner over the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement.

The Midlands–North-West MEP has called on EU Commissioner for Democracy Michael McGrath to urgently intervene in what he has described as "a procedural row".

Mullooly is concerned about reports that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will proceed with the implementation of the controversial trade deal before democratic ratification by the European Parliament.

On Friday (January 9), a majority of EU member states voted in favour of the deal which will now go back to MEPs to have their say.

The only countries which voted against the deal on Friday were: Ireland; France; Hungary; Poland and Austria. Belgium abstained.

Mercosur

MEP Mullooly has written to Commissioner McGrath asking him to "personally contact" President von der Leyen and "stop these attempts to side-step the European Parliament who have a legal and legislative role in the final rejection or ratification of the deal".

He has sought "an urgent meeting" with the commissioner in the next 48 hours to discuss the situation.

The MEP will also today deliver a petition signed by over 30,000 people against the trade deal going ahead after a public protest in Athlone organised by the Independent Ireland party on Saturday.

“To ignore the procedures established under European treaties and proceed with implementation without the vote of the parliament would be dangerous, highly irresponsible and hugely damaging to the relationship between the European Citizens and the Commission," Mullooly said.