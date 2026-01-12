Bord Bia to 'dial up activities' in China as Irish beef exports reopen

Bord Bia is planning a market relaunch as Irish beef exports to China reopen.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon have today (Monday, January 12) confirmed the reopening of the Chinese market for Irish beef.

The move follows an announcement by the General Administration of Customs in China (GACC) regarding the reopening of access to the Chinese market for beef produced in Ireland.

Bord Bia has said it will commence a relaunch campaign to coincide with the Chinese New Year, marking the return of Irish beef to the Chinese market after exports were suspended in October 2024.

Market options

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole has welcomed the announcement.

"This is positive news for the Irish beef sector, offering exporters the opportunity to broaden their market options and capture returns across a range of specialist beef cuts," O'Toole said.

"In the longer term, Bord Bia, working closely with Irish exporters, is committed to building stable, sustainable growth for Irish beef in the Chinese market."

Sinead Kennedy, Bord Bia China manager, added: "Bord Bia has continuously engaged with Chinese importers, many of whom remain committed to working with Irish suppliers to develop opportunities in both foodservice and retail.

"With the resumption of exports, we can now dial up our activities in China.

"This includes promotional activities under Bord Bia's €3.45 million EU-funded campaign to promote beef and lamb, which has already been launched in Japan and Singapore."

Bord Bia's office in Shanghai will officially relaunch Irish beef to the market in February for Chinese New Year (February 17 to March 3) with key customers, Irish beef companies and Chinese trade media.

Following this, the EU co-funded beef and lamb campaign will commence in Beijing in March.

In the months following, there will be industry engagements for the B2B community with chef demonstrations on how to cook Irish beef, plus the presence of Irish beef at China's largest food and drink trade fair, SIAL, in May.

'Vital step' for farming sector

Aindrias Moynihan, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West and chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, said the reopening is a "very important and positive development for our farmers".

"It restores access to a key international market and supports the continued growth of Ireland’s beef sector," Deputy Moynihan said.

He said the announcement is a reflection of the strength of Ireland’s agri-food standards and regulatory oversight.

“Ireland’s animal health, traceability and food safety standards are respected across the world," he continued.

"This decision is a clear endorsement of the robustness and transparency of those systems."

The deputy added that maintaining access to key markets is of "huge importance" for the sustainability of Irish beef production.

"We must continue to take all possible measures to protect those opportunities."