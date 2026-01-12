Mercosur to have 'lasting consequences' for European poultry sector

The EU–Mercosur Trade Agreement could have "significant and lasting consequences" for the European poultry sector, it has been warned.

AVEC, the Association of Poultry Processors and Poultry Trade in the EU, said that already, more than 25% of poultry breast meat consumed in the EU originates from third countries.

A maximum limit (quota) will be put on the amount of agri-food products imported from Mercosur that benefit from lower tariffs. For poultry, this is 180,000t.

Pressure

The association said that with the quotas foreseen, "total imports would represent 9% of total EU poultry consumption, placing unsustainable pressure on EU producers who are subject to the world’s highest standards".

"All eyes are now on the European Parliament," it said.

"AVEC has full confidence that members of the European Parliament will exercise their democratic responsibility and reject this unbalanced agreement, which fails to ensure fair competition and adequate protection for sensitive agricultural sectors."

AVEC said it "strongly deplores" the recent vote by EU member states in favour of the EU–Mercosur agreement.

"Despite the intense political pressure exerted in recent weeks, several member states chose to resist and maintained their opposition to this agreement," AVEC added.

"AVEC wishes to sincerely thank these countries for their stance and their efforts to defend European agricultural producers.

"Unfortunately, this resistance was not sufficient to prevent the approval of the agreement at council level."

AVEC said it will now "fully focus its efforts" on engaging with the European Parliament to "clearly demonstrate the very negative consequences this agreement would have for EU poultry producers, rural employment and the sustainability of European production".

"Our association remains committed to constructive dialogue with EU institutions but cannot accept trade policies that sacrifice European agriculture for geopolitical or commercial expediency," it added.