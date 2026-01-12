Embrace FARM ‘Wear Our Wellies’ day set for February

Embrace FARM, Ireland’s support network for farm families, has announced the third annual Wear Our Wellies (WOW) Day, taking place on Friday, February 6, 2026.

The fundraiser encourages schools, businesses, groups, and individuals to wear their wellies wherever they are on the day and donate to Embrace FARM, helping to raise awareness and funds for the organisation.

Last year, over €6,000 was raised to help Embrace FARM provide emotional and practical supports for Irish farm families impacted by serious injury and sudden death.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Embrace FARM co-founder, Norma Rohan said: “It was incredibly heartwarming to see people rallying last year for another incredibly successful WOW Day.

"This unique fundraiser lets us connect with both farming and non-farming communities, allowing us to highlight the impact a serious injury or sudden death has on a farming family and the broader farming community."

She added: "Best of all, it's good craic, so get your friends, family, colleagues and join us as we wear our wellies on February 6.”

Embrace FARM is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2014 by husband and wife, Brian and Norma Rohan, following the tragic loss of Brian’s father Liam in a farming accident.

From the first annual Remembrance Service in 2014, the network has expanded nationwide and evolved its services to meet the needs of Irish farm families in the aftermath of a serious injury and sudden death.

The organisation has engaged more than 600 farm families nationwide with practical support in the aftermath of a serious injury or sudden death.

Getting involved

Embrace FARM is encouraging everyone to get involved by registering your group’s WOW Day Fundraiser on the Embrace FARM website. Donations can be made via the WOW Day iDonate page.

You can also text FARM to 50300 to donate €4 to Embrace FARM. Texts cost €4, and Embrace FARM will receive a minimum of €3.60.