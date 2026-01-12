Factory quotes: Higher beef price offers reduced for this week

This week's factory quotes have seen some of the higher beef price offers from last week reduced for this week as the lower price offers have held.

Many sites are still continuing four-day kills, with some sites only operating three-day kills this week.

Conversations with factory procurement staff would suggest no uplift in beef price is expected in the short-term at least.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €7.00-€7.05/kg on the grid, generally speaking. At the higher end of the price scale, €7.15/kg on the grid is available in the north of the country for in-spec steers with 300-400kg carcass weights.

Heifers are generally being quoted at €7.10/kg on the grid this week. Again, €7.20/kg is available at some of the more northern outlets for suitable heifers.

Breed bonuses are generally ranging from 15-20c/kg for in-spec Hereford and Angus cattle respectively and, as always, some producers are still managing to secure slightly higher prices from certain outlets for choice lots of cattle.

In Northern Ireland this week, base quotes for 'U-3' steers and heifers are ranging from £6.06-£6.14/kg, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Cow price

Cow prices are continuing to edge back again this week, but there remains considerable variation in the prices being paid for cows between outlets.

'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.20-€6.30/kg at the higher-end of the scale.

'O' grade cows are being quoted at €6.40/kg in general with €6.60-€6.70/kg being quoted for 'R' grade cows and €6.80-€7.00/kg being quoted for 'U' grade cows.

In Northern Ireland, 'O+3' grade cows are being quoted at approximately £5.06-£5.10/kg, according to the LMC.

Bulls

Under-24-bulls are being quoted at €7.30/kg for 'U' grades with €7.20/kg being quoted for 'R' grades.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at€7.00/kg and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €6.90/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.00/kg.