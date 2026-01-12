Lakeland Dairies cuts December milk price by 3c/L

The Lakeland Dairies Board has confirmed a reduction in the price that farmers will receive for milk supplied in December.

The board has agreed a price of 33.25c/L - based on 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein - for December milk in the Republic of Ireland, which is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This represents a reduction of 3c/L on the price paid in November, which was36.25c/L.

Lakeland Dairies today (Monday, January 12) outlined that qualifying farmers will also receive an out-of-season payment on top of the base price.

"To help and support farmers through the current market challenges, the co-operative will pay a loyalty payment of 0.3c/L on all 2025 milk supplies in the Republic of Ireland and a loyalty payment of 0.25p/L in Northern Ireland," it stated.

Lakeland Dairies

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies will pay a price of 26.3p/L for milk supplied in December which is also inclusive of the Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This is a reduction of 2.5p/L on the price paid in November which was 28.8p/L.

According to the co-op, "unprecedented volumes of surplus milk" continue to weigh on global markets following the surge in supply in recent months.

"This has led to increased inventories, impacting across all dairy commodities.

"Consumer demand remains behind supply due to global economic uncertainty and cost-of-living pressures. This combination continues to put pressure on farm gate prices," Lakeland Dairies warned today.

However it pledged to continue to "monitor the markets" and "will endeavour to support our farmers with the best milk price possible in line with market conditions".

GDT

Confirmation of Lakeland Dairies December milk price comes following a bouyant performance by core dairy products last week (January 6) at the first GDT auction of 2026.

The price index increased by 6.3% to 1,072 - up from 1,008 after the final trading event of last year.

It marked a step change following nine consecutive falls in the GDT index since last August.