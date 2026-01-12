Tullamore Show 2025 a 'resounding success despite rising costs'

The executive committee and members gathered recently for the AGM of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.

According to the show organisers, the mood was "upbeat and positive" following a very successful 2025 show.

A crowd estimated in excess of 60,000 was in attendance last year, as the public turned up in their droves from every corner of the country.

At the AGM, reports were heard from all sections with the overall sentiment that the show was a "resounding success despite rising costs".

John Donoghue, Brenda Kiernan and Stephen Connolly pictured at the AGM

Entries in classes were up, the trade area was at capacity with extra space having been allocated, and the showground was a hive of activity from daybreak, the AGM heard.

John Keena, chairperson, spoke of his gratitude for all involved in the preparation and delivery of the show.

“The success of the show is down to the site owners, landowners, local services, the media, various heads of section, sponsors, stewards, volunteers and all who worked tirelessly to bring the show to its fruition, resulting in record attendance figures," Keena said.

"All of which cements our status as the largest one-day lifestyle event. There is no doubt that weather played its part also in Ireland!”

Guest speaker, Seamus Boland, president of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) addressed the event, giving insight to his background and current role.

John Keena, Seamus Boland and Chelsey Cox McDonald pictured at the AGM

The Offaly native spoke fondly of the Tullamore Show and the vision members had in 1991 and in the intervening years to be the national livestock show.

He reflected on the importance of stakeholders within rural communities and how they interact with each other.

Boland also outlined his concerns for the future of the family farm, mentioning how large corporations buying vast parcels of land are "making it difficult for the local farmers to expand".

At the event, there was a vote of sympathy for those who passed away since the last AGM, fondly remembering one of the founding members Christy Maye.

The 2026 show will take place at the Butterfield Estate in Co. Offaly on August 9, with ticket and trade stand prices remaining at the 2025 rates.

Trade applications are now open, organisers confirmed.

Applications close on May 1.