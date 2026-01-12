No bird flu outbreaks in 2026 to date in Ireland but vigilance urged

There have been no outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detected in Ireland in 2026 to date.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's (DAFM) National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) confirmed this as it warned, however, that there remains a "significant risk of further outbreaks of HPAI in Ireland".

Five outbreaks of HPAI were confirmed on poultry premises in Ireland during 2025.

Outbreaks were confirmed in turkey fattening flocks in counties Carlow, Meath, Monaghan, Laois and Cavan late last year.

The NDCC said that "following appropriate disease control measures and extensive surveillance within the restriction zones surrounding the affected premises, all restrictions have now been lifted" as of January 4.

In Northern Ireland, four outbreaks of HPAI in poultry were confirmed in 2025.

Outbreaks were confirmed in Omagh, Co. Tyrone; Pomeroy, Co. Tyrone; Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh; and Bangor, Co. Down.

Bird flu in wild birds

The NDCC said that HPAI continues to circulate in wild birds nationwide across Ireland.

During 2025, 68 wild birds tested positive to HPAI.

Contact with wild birds and environmental contamination remain "major risks for HPAI incursions", the NDCC warned.

As a result of bird flu, a compulsory housing order was introduced in Ireland for poultry and captive birds on November 10, 2025.

Flock keepers are required to continue confining all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building, the NDCC said.

"It is not permitted to organise or take part in events which involve the assembly of live birds from different premises, in order to protect the birds themselves from the risk of becoming infected.

"These regulations aim to help protect Irish poultry and captive birds against avian influenza.

"Housing of poultry and captive birds alone will not protect birds from the threat of avian influenza."

Biosecurity

All poultry owners and keepers must implement very high levels of biosecurity on their holdings to help protect their flocks, the NDCC said.

"Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks.

"The ongoing risk posed by avian influenza is a reminder to all who keep poultry, whether commercial holdings or those who have some backyard hens, to stay aware and take precautions to prevent contact with or contamination from wild birds."

78 cases of HPAI have been reported across Great Britain during the 2025-2026 season.

Since January 1, one bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in a commercial backyard flock from Scotland.

From October 1, 2025 to January 8, 2026, there has been a significant number of HPAI outbreaks in Europe reaching a total of 4,233.