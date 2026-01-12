Irish firms catching Europe's eye at LAMMA 2026

A “record” 21 Enterprise Ireland client companies will take part in one of the UK’s biggest agricultural machinery and technology shows, LAMMA Show, this week at the NEC in Birmingham.

The Lincolnshire Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (LAMMA) Show is the UK's leading agricultural machinery, equipment and technology show.

Attracting over 40,000 visitors each year, it connects farmers across a range of sectors with pioneering companies offering cutting-edge agricultural machinery, technology and equipment.

The organisers have promised a "dynamic showcase" featuring more than 600 exhibitors unveiling the latest innovations in tractors, combines, arable and grassland machinery, providing an opportunity to look at a wide range of new technology, services and tools tailored to all sectors of agriculture.

Irish agri-machinery and agritech solutions continue to see strong demand in the UK market, driven by their reputation for durability and innovation.

Products in high demand include: advanced balers and wrappers; slurry spreading and manure management systems; livestock handling and feeding equipment; grassland management technologies; and farm management software – including AI-powered solutions that enhance animal welfare, compliance, and overall farm efficiency.

Irish award-winners

According to Enterprise Ireland, it has been supporting Irish agri-tech companies, helping them exhibit and succeed at events and shows just like the UK's LAMMA Show.

Two Irish companies have secured innovation awards this year for LAMMA 2026.

McHale Farm Machinery, based in Co. Mayo won two silver awards, and Herdwatch, based in Co. Tipperary, also was awarded silver.

McHale have once again been recognised as leading and innovative manufacturers

McHale has won silver for Grassland Innovation of the Year, with its TerraDrive Axle, a new hydraulic drive system available as an option on McHale Fusion 4 Plus balers, designed to provide extra traction in soft, wet, or hilly conditions.

It also won silver for British and Irish Manufacturer of the Year, for consistently demonstrating innovation, growth, and sustainability.

Herdwatch are the silver award winners for Digital Technology of the Year with its app 'Herdi', an AI-powered, context-aware assistant designed for livestock farmers in the UK and Ireland.

It provides instant, accurate guidance on animal health, compliance, breeding, and pasture management by combining farm records, external data such as weather and market prices, and specialist AI modules.

LAMMA will take place on Wednesday, January 14, from 8:00a.m-6:00p.m and Thursday, January 15, from 8:00a.m-4:30p.m at the NEC, Birmingham.