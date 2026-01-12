Fresh turkey sales fell but shoppers spent €3m more on chicken in December

Irish shoppers spent a record €1.5 billion on groceries in December but festive turkey sales fell, according to a new report released today (Monday, January 12).

Latest research from Worldpanel by Numerator shows that grocery inflation now stands at 6.25% - up from last month’s 6.0%.

According to Emer Healy, business development director at Worldpanel by Numerator,shoppers returned to store more often in the month of Decembe and "on average make 23 trips in-store to pick up Christmas essentials".

"Irish shoppers spent on average €770 at supermarkets during the festive period, an additional €32 compared to 2024," Healy said.

Overall shoppers spent an additional €83.5 million on groceries in December.

Shoppers

According to Worldpanel by Numerator shoppers spent the most on Tuesday, December 23 with tills ringing up more than €107 million in sales - a record daily spend for Ireland.

Healy added: "An extra €6.6 million was spent on seasonal chocolates and biscuits, with over half of households picking up seasonal chocolate in December.

"On the Christmas lunch menu this year, Brussels sprouts remained a firm favourite with over 62% of households purchasing them.

"But we saw a slight decline in fresh turkey sales, down 2.3%, while shoppers spent an additional €3 million on chicken, possibly due to cost.”

Latest figures also highlight the buying power of supermarkets in the Irish market with Dunnes continuing to hold the lion's share with 24.7% - up on the last 12-week period, with sales growth of 4.9% year-on-year.

Tesco meanwhile holds 24.5% of the market compared to SuperValu which holds 19.7% of the market.

Lidl holds 13% of the market while Aldi holds 10.3% market share.

According to Worldpanel by Numerator shoppers also opted to put festive favourite brands in their trolleys last month with sales of brands hitting more than €2 billion for the first time.

Figures show that shoppers spent an additional €9 million on branded cheese, antipasti, bread, home baking and savoury snacks.