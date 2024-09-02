The semi-finalists bidding to become the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year have been put through their paces by the competition judges.

In recent weeks, the ten selected farmers from around the country were interviewed at the Killeshin Hotel in Co. Laois.

The group will now have an anxious wait until the final of the competition takes place next week.

FBD Young Farmer of the Year

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards, in association with Macra, are sponsored annually by FBD and run by Macra in partnership with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

Launched in 1999, the competition aims to raise the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

The competition features category awards for dairy, drystock (beef and sheep) and other enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine and forestry).

There are also category awards for land mobility (including collaborative arrangements, shared milking and contract rearing) and career farm management.

The competition has awards for Best Young Entrant (Under 23 years of age) and Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award.

The full list of semi-finalists for the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition are as follows:

Charlene Powell, Co. Tipperary;

Christopher Cahill, Co. Meath;

David Melody, Co. Kilkenny;

Heather O’Connell, Co. Cork;

Jamie Hannon, Co. Sligo;

Martin O’Reilly, Co. Laois;

Patrick Greenan, Co. Monaghan;

Sarah Kelly, Co. Sligo;

Séamus Leahy, Co. Limerick;

Thomas Hayes, Co. Tipperary.

Six finalists will be announced at lunchtime on Tuesday, September 10 in the Heritage Hotel, Co. Laois.

The finalists will complete their final interview during the afternoon before the announcement of the winners on Tuesday evening.

Professor Karina Pierce of University College Dublin (UCD) is the chairperson of the judging panel this year and the event will be hosted by Marty Morrissey.

Final

The overall winner of the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Award will receive €5,000 with each category winner and the Best Young Entrant Farmer taking home €1,000.

The Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award winner will receive €500. Each winner will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said that the FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards is “one of the main highlights in the Macra calendar”.

“I would like to congratulate every young person who entered the competition this year and I would like to wish our semi-finalists the very best of luck, as they wait until next Tuesday to find out if they have made the final,” she said.

IFA President Francie Gorman said the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition is “a wonderful example of Macra na Feirme, IFA and FBD working together to recognise the exceptional young talent in farming”.

“For 25 years, the competition has given hundreds of promising young farmers the opportunity to showcase their vision and skills.

“Each year, the standard set by the contestants is very high and reflects the promise that exists in the sector. I’m sure 2024 will be no different.

“I hope the experience gained by those taking part will persuade them to take up leadership positions in the future. I want to wish everybody involved with the event the very best,” he said.

Tomás Ó’Midheach, FBD Insurance chief executive said that the company is proud to continue its long-standing support the prestigious awards.

“At FBD Insurance, we understand the importance of supporting Ireland’s young farmers and to help showcase innovation and sustainability in Irish farming.

“Congratulations to everybody who entered the competition and to those who made it to finals.

“They are all fantastic ambassadors for Irish farming and on behalf of the team at FBD Insurance, we wish all applicants every success in the future,” he said.