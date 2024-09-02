Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show is set to pull out all the stops later this month as it marks its 10-year anniversary at its annual show.

This year’s show is taking place on Sunday, September 29 once again at the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre.

The Galway based show, founded in 2015, has grown from strength to strength in the last decade and organisers say this year’s event is “going bigger once again”.

Glenamaddy Show

Special additions to this year’s programme include an All-Ireland tractor pulling competition and a world record attempt to plough the fastest acre of agricultural land.

As with previous years, visitors will get a chance to see some top-quality livestock in the showing classes.

Along with cattle, this year’s show will see the addition of sheep classes for the first time.

Organisers said that there will also be poultry and rare breeds on display during the day.

Those in attendance will be able to browse almost 100 indoor and outdoor trade stands and exhibits including a new renewables section, cookery demonstrations, music, dancing and jiving and children’s’ activities.

The ploughing competitions, which are always a hive of activity, will be a key part of the show’s programme once again this year.

Speaking ahead of this year’s 10th anniversary of the show, Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show chairperson, Pat Connolly said:

“Excitement ahead of this year’s show is growing ahead of the important anniversary but also for the world record attempt and the All-Ireland tractor pulling competition that are new and exciting additions to this year’s show.

“As a committee, we are always looking at how we can improve the show in terms of what we have already and what we can add to it.

“The talk locally and further afield is extremely positive about this year’s show and rightly so as it has grown from half a dozen people in a room talking about running a show 10 years ago to now having anywhere from 8,000-10,000 visitors annually.

“A lot of people have come and gone but the work of those people over the last decade has brought us to where we are now celebrating 10 years of the show and to those we thank for their hard work and dedication.”

Connolly thanked all of the sponsors of the show “who help make it the success it is”.