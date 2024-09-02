There is “a clear environmental, scientific and economic rationale” justifying the inclusion of dribble bar technology under the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3), according to an independent TD.

Dribble bars are currently excluded from the list of eligible items within the Low Emissions Slurry Spreading (LESS) Scheme under TAMS 3.

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan recently met with an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) delegation from Co. Offaly.

The group outlined a number of items in the association’s pre-budget submission to government.

TAMS

Deputy Nolan said that the IFA members said that grant aiding only the trailing shoe option within TAMS significantly disadvantages farmers in low-margin enterprises, those on heavy soils and in upland areas.

They added that the excluding dribble bars for funding works against helping farmers to meet emission reduction targets.

The IFA has called for the dribble bar to be added back once again to the list of eligible items within TAMS to support best practices.

“When I raised this issue with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine [Charlie McConalogue] back in October 2023, I was told that he was waiting on a new analysis of the emission factor of the dribble bar compared with the trailing shoe before making any decisions in relation to the TAMS.

“From what I can see the evidence is pretty clear; dribble bars are a win-win for the farmer and the environment and therefore must now be included,” Deputy Nolan said.

“During that same debate, Minister McConalogue clearly stated he would not rule dribble bar funding under TAMS.

“It is my understanding that the trailing shoe costs in excess of €50,000. Not every farming family will have that type of money, particularly now when they are under severe pressure in terms of nitrate reduction targets and rising input costs.

“Farmers deserve a clear and positive signal on this issue given that it is one immediate step that can be taken to offer meaningful financial support in terms of purchasing slurry spreading technology,” the TD added. Deputy Carol Nolan

Meanwhile, Deputy Nolan has called on Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien to clarify when grant funding under the Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme will be announced.

Applications for the current programme, which covers the three-year period from 2024 to 2026, closed in April.

“From talking to a number of people involved in the community and group water schemes it is clear that an indication was provided that funding announcements would be made by August but many of them say they have yet to receive any kind of certainty.

“That is why I am engaging with the minister as part of my effort to establish when allocations that provide for €125 million of capital investment in rural water infrastructure under eight different funding measures will be confirmed.

“Those operating the schemes are anxious to have clarity provided so they can continue their work providing safe and secure water services to rural areas,” Deputy Nolan said.