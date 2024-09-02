Dairygold has launched its Milk Supplier Census 2025–2030 to capture the milk production ambitions of its milk suppliers over the next six years.

According to the co-op, the valuable insights provided by Dairygold’s milk suppliers through this census will inform how they and the society “can work in partnership to deliver a long-term sustainable future for farming”.

Speaking about the launch of the Census, Dairygold chairperson, Seán O’Brien said: “Since our last census in 2020, the dairy market and policy landscape in which we operate has changed significantly.

“Sustainability and environmental challenges, including the nitrates derogation and the agricultural emissions targets, have fundamentally changed the operating environment for both dairy farmers and processors.

"I would urge all of our milk suppliers to take the opportunity to have their say in the future of the society by completing the census."

He explained that the results of the census will inform the decisions needed to support milk suppliers’ production ambitions and deliver sustainable growth for farmers and Dairygold.

“The importance of getting a full and accurate response to this census, to Dairygold and its members, cannot be overemphasised and we appreciate the support of our milk suppliers in completing and returning it before the 4th of October deadline,” O’Brien added.

All Dairygold milk suppliers will receive a copy of the census this week and can fill it out in paper form, online or over the phone with a member of the Dairygold team.

The census must be returned by Friday, October 4, so that results can be used to inform planning and budgeting for 2025.

Similar to other milk processors around the country, Dairygold has been impacted by reduced milk volumes this year.

“2024 milk supply volume is currently running around 6.3% behind 2023, with an annual forecast for 2024 of around 1.36 billion litres, around 3.5% lower than 2023, based on strong finish to 2024,” a spokesperson for the co-op told Agriland last month.