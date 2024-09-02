EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness has been awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science today (Monday, September 2) from University College Dublin (UCD).

The doctorate was awarded to mark Commissioner McGuinness’ “outstanding achievements” and contributions to the agri-food sector in Ireland, as she now holds the position of EU Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets.

The commissioner’s official citation for the doctorate was read by head of the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, Frank Monaghan. Mairead McGuinness with President of UCD, Professor Orla Feely.

Image source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Commissioner McGuinness was the first female graduate of UCD’s Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics in 1980.

Before entering European politics as an MEP in 2004, Commissioner McGuinness was an Irish household name as a journalist, broadcaster and commentator.

During her career in Europe, Commissioner McGuinness has held many roles in the European Parliament, including being a member of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development and the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

In 2014, she was elected a vice-president of the European Parliament and in 2017, was elected first vice-president of the parliament.

In 2020, she was appointed to her current position as EU Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union by Commission President Ursula van der Leyen.

In this role she oversees the EU’s financial sector, has led the EU’s strategy on sustainable finance, and has worked on enhancing the Capital Markets Union to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Commissioner McGuiness’ appointment was endorsed by all the major political groupings in the European Parliament.