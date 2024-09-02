A pathway into farm careers and training has been launched for people with little to no farming experience based in counties Laois and Offaly.

The ‘Farm Traineeship – Intro to Ag’ is a joint initiative between FRS Farm Services and Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB).

It was established as a means of providing a pathway into farming for those who don’t necessarily come from an agricultural background.

The programme has been designed for those who are considering a career change, or who have recently completed studies and are keen to explore the employment possibilities offered by farming.

Participants will be helped to develop the knowledge, skills and competencies to work on a modern commercial farm.

Those who successfully complete the programme will also be offered employment from FRS Farm Services.

Farm careers

The programme, which is co-funded by the government and the European Union, will allow participants to receive a mix of practical and theoretical training.

Participants will be taught a number of different skills and techniques, including: How to milk cows; Animal handling and care; Calving cows and calf rearing; Operating farm machinery; Sustainable soil and grass management.

Training for farm safety will also be a key part of the programme, with training also provided on how to safely use all-terrain vehicles or quads, first aid and health and safety.

Learners will also have the chance to shadow professionals and learn about various aspects of the sector.

Group CEO of FRS co-op, Colin Donnery said: “Our aim with this programme is to sow the seeds that will attract even more new people to farming. Hopefully, once it is complete, there will be a bumper crop of new talent with farming skills.”

While this particular programme is specifically aimed at people living in Laois and Offaly, FRS Farm Services and LOETB hopes it will serve as a model for launching similar initiatives around the country, with a view to increasing the number of skilled people available to work on farms.

“The need for more people with farming capabilities extends far beyond Laois and Offaly, so we are keen to explore the possibilities of where else this programme might run in the near future,” Donnery said.

Application

The deadline to apply for participation is before the end of September 2024, with a total of 15 places made available in the initial intake.

Jobseekers who partake in the farm traineeship will retain their payment benefits for the duration of the programme.

The course is full time and will run from Monday to Friday for a period of six months beginning in October 2024.

The primary location will be LOETB Portlaoise, with various other elements and practical training taking place within close proximity.