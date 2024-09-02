An Indian summer is defined as a period of unusually dry, warm and sunny conditions that kicks-in during the autumn period.

So having just endured one of the dullest summer seasons in living memory, I genuinely think that Irish agriculture deserves a period of decent weather prior to the cold and damp months of winter.

It’s worthy of note that Irish summers rarely live up to expectations. In total contrast, our winters are truly dependable – always dark, cold and miserable.

Summer harvest

Meanwhile, Harvest 2024 continues apace. Tillage farmers will be taking every opportunity that September’s weather presents to complete the combining of spring barley and bean crops.

Where cereals – across the board – are concerned, it has turned out that the rocketing demand for straw has helped to lift the gloom of poor grain yields and equally moderate prices.

In contrast to 2023, straw has been baled in excellent conditions over the past few days. Moreover, it’s a seller’s market. So it will be interesting to see how much cereal straw is actually chopped in 2024.

The overcast and cool growing conditions that have so far characterised 2024 have also had a debilitating effect on grass growth rates.

Add in the impact of very heavy rain at key times across the spring/summer period and the end result has been the development of a fodder shortage in many parts of the country.

The prospect of silage-making throughout September and into October is now a very real one. This is particularly the case in places like Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and pretty much the rest of Ireland’s western seaboard.

Slurry

Here the problem of not being able to get silage made has been added to by the equally daunting challenge of not getting slurry out.

The start of the next slurry spreading closed period is scheduled to take effect on September 30. Last year, a seven-day extension was granted. However, there is no guarantee this will be repeated in 2024.

But tweaking regulations does not change the fundamental requirement now confronting Irish agriculture – a consistent spell of decent weather.

Tillage farmers will want to get winter crops planted and established in good order while their livestock counterparts push to get sufficient winter fodder in store.

So much for the theory! The problem is that the weather rarely plays ball. And this is a reality that all farmers are only too aware of.