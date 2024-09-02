Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, and Minister of State with responsibility for new market development Martin Heydon, will this week lead trade missions to both China and the Republic of Korea.

The focus will be on expanding government cooperation, broadening market access in both countries and promoting high quality Irish agri-food produce.

The trade missions will encompass high level ministerial meetings with Chinese and Korean officials as well as market development work at high profile trade events in Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul.

Ministers will also be engaging with Enterprise Ireland during the trade mission on matters relating to agricultural science and biotechnology.

China and Korea trade missions

Speaking ahead of the trade mission, Minister McConalogue stated: “This is my second time to visit both China and the Republic of Korea in the past 18 months which signifies the importance we place on both China and Korea as key trading partners for Ireland.

“I intend to use this trip to further develop these relationships to capitalise on the increasing consumer demand for high quality food products in these markets and the significant opportunity for the Irish agri-food sector that this presents.

“The provision of diversified market opportunities to Irish exporters is a key part of our Food Vision 2030 Strategy for the development of the agri-food sector in Ireland.

“Earlier this year, my department secured market access for beef in the Republic of Korea, following on from the very successful whole of government trade mission in 2023, the opportunity of which I used to progress this market access.”

Referencing the anti-subsidy investigation, Minister McConalogue said: “I am of course aware of the recent announcement by China of its intention to initiate an anti-subsidy investigation into European Dairy exports.

“I am satisfied that European and Irish dairy exports are fully compliant with World Trade Organisation Rules.”

The senior minister said he would use the trade mission this week as an opportunity to raise the matter with his Chinese counterparts.

Meanwhile, Minister of State, Martin Heydon added: “We have made significant progress in securing market access to China and Korea for a wide variety of Irish agri-food produce in recent times.

“This trade mission will be an important opportunity to capitalise on that work and continue developing diverse, high-value outlets for Irish beef, dairy, seafood, and spirit products.

“I know from my previous trade missions to the region that there is a real opportunity for high quality, high value Irish produce in these sophisticated marketplaces.

“I look forward to meeting with key customers and clients over the course of the week to promote Irish produce and to develop the network of distributors.”

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said the focus of the trade mission to China is about deepening existing key trade relationships with customers and creating new business opportunities.

“There will be a particular focus on supporting 14 Irish drink companies in Shanghai for the Spirit of Ireland drinks campaign, along with a seafood and dairy focused-event, and C-suite business meetings, all with the aim of making inroads with new customers,” O’Toole explained.

“China has a growing middle class with high disposable incomes, creating a new consumer base who have both access to sophisticated digital platforms and an increased interest in premium food products. Irish exporters are ideally placed to meet these consumer demands.”

Beef

Beef will be in focus in both China and the Republic of Korea with Bord Bia hosting a Chef Masters, Sustainable European Meat from Ireland event in Beijing and a Sustainable European Beef from Ireland event in Seoul, as a way to educate customers on high-quality, sustainably produced beef from Ireland.

Jim O’Toole said that ever since the trade mission to the Republic of Korea in 2019, Bord Bia has been working to leverage opportunities for Irish exporters and producers to build their market share.

“Bord Bia’s market and consumer insights informs us that sustainably produced Irish food is well positioned to leverage the growing customer appreciation in Korea of the provenance of food and sustainable means of food production,” O’Toole added.

“With this in mind, Bord Bia has devised a combination of insight-led itineraries and strategic buyer engagement opportunities this week to raise awareness of Irish food, in particular with beef customers now that access has been granted for Irish beef exports to the Republic of Korea.

Bord Bia’s 2024 Korean Consumer Research study has identified the Republic of Korea as a priority market for Irish beef given that Korea is the world’s fourth biggest beef importer, purchasing 500,000t per year.

This represents opportunities for Irish beef suppliers, particularly for cuts such as short rib and the outside and inside skirt which are popular in Korean BBQ.

Earlier this summer Bord Bia hosted eight beef buyers from the Republic of Korea on a tour of Ireland, visiting beef farms and meat processors.

The group included leading meat importers and distributors from Korea, who witnessed first-hand the capabilities of Irish beef suppliers and the sustainable practices on Irish beef farms.

Bord Bia is currently running an EU co-funded campaign to promote Irish beef and lamb in the Republic of Korea, Japan, China and the US. The campaign is valued at €4.8 million between 2022 and 2024.

Agriland will also be in China and the Republic of Korea for the duration of the trade missions so stay tuned for all the latest news emerging from the business liasions.