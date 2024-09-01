The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has called for a temporary ban of livestock imports into the island of Ireland in light of the latest cases of bluetongue in the United Kingdom (UK).

Earlier this week, the first case of bluetongue virus BTV3 in the 2024/25 vector season was detected, the first case since March.

The total number of cases of bluetongue virus BTV- 3 now stands at five infected premises in the UK.

The IBLA has stated that due to this “recent breakout,” it has “grave concerns that the importation of live animals from outside the state at this time could potentially put the health status of our cattle, sheep and pig herds very much at risk”.

The association has asked the Irish government and the Northern Ireland assembly to take this matter “very seriously and ensure that all precautions are taken for the security of our livestock herds.

“The Irish livestock industry depends so much on live exports.

“IBLA is calling on the Irish government and the Northern Ireland assembly to introduce a temporary ban on all livestock imports into the island of Ireland until such time as the risk of bluetongue virus is eliminated,” the association stated.

The import of live ruminants from Great Britain to Ireland has remained suspended since the disease was detected in England in November 2023.

Germinal products (semen, embryos) may be imported from Great Britain into Ireland and the rest of the EU once the relevant animal health requirements for BTV can be certified.

Movements of ruminants and germinal products from Northern Ireland are still permitted subject to all usual conditions.

The National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) has advised that for farmers considering the purchase and import of livestock are advised to check the eligibility of animals for animal health certification required for entry into Ireland.

It stated: “Given how dynamic the bluetongue situation is across Europe, there is a real risk that by the time you attempt to ship purchased animals to Ireland, that area may be affected by a bluetongue outbreak in the region and the animals may then not meet the certification requirements for entry to Ireland.

“Additionally, whilst animals being brought into Ireland must fulfil testing and animal health legislative requirements, the disease could spread to Ireland through the introduction of infected but as yet undetected ruminant animals.”

Post-entry testing on all introduced ruminants aims to reduce this risk, but is not an absolute guarantee of disease absence, the NDCC added.