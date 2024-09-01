Two men suffered serious injuries during a workplace incident on a farm in Co Limerick and are being treated in hospital, gardaí have stated.

The incident occurred yesterday (Saturday, August 31) at a farm premises in Ardagh.

Gardaí stated that the alarm was raised at 1:30p.m yesterday afternoon, and that gardaí and emergency services attended the incident.

The two men were brought to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious at this time, gardaí said.

The Health and Safety Authority is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

Earlier this week, a driver of a tractor was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a car on a regional road in Co. Carlow on Thursday, August 29.

In a statement, Gardaí said that they and emergency services were alerted to a collision between a car and a tractor on the R488 at Rathvinden, Leighlinbridge, shortly before 10:00a.m.

The tractor driver, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Co. Dublin with serious injuries.

The car’s driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for assessment.

Witnesses are being urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 for any information in relation to the collision.

In Co. Limerick earlier in August, a garda investigation got underway following a fatal incident on a farm that was understood to have involved a bull.

Gardaí in Castleconnell confirmed that they were investigating “the death of a man in his 60s following an incident on a farm in Lisnagry, Co. Limerick”.

Gardaí were alerted on Tuesday, August 13 after the man’s body was discovered on farmland.

“The body of the man has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.

“A file will now be prepared for the Coroner’s Court,” they stated.

It is understood that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) also attended the scene of the incident on the farm in Lisnagry, Co. Limerick.

A spokesperson for the HSA said the authority has launched its own investigation.