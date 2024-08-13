A Garda investigation is underway following a fatal incident on a farm in Co. Limerick.

It is understood that the incident involved a bull.

Gardaí in Castleconnell confirmed that they are investigating “the death of a man in his 60s following an incident on a farm in Lisnagry, Co. Limerick”.

“Gardaí were alerted this morning (Tuesday August,13 ) after the man’s body was discovered on farmland.

“The body of the man has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.



“A file will now be prepared for the Coroner’s Court,” they stated.

Investigation

It is understood that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) also attended the scene of the incident on the farm in Lisnagry, Co. Limerick.

A spokesperson for the HSA said the authority has launched its own investigation.

“No further information is available at this time,” the spokesperson added.

HSENI

Separately the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has made enquiries in relation to the death of a man in a farming incident near Broughshane in Co. Antrim last week.

Noel Boyd, who was a “much loved father” of three, died on the farm in the Lisnamurrikan Road in Broughshane last Wednesday (August7).

It was the third farm related tragedy in Northern Ireland in the last number of weeks.

Last month Harold Andrew Gilmore whose family described him as a “devoted father” of eight daughters and also a “cherished grandfather” died on his farm on Fintona Road in Dromore, Co. Tyrone.

Also last month Richard Ruddell passed away after an incident on a farm near Lurgan, Co. Armagh.

A funeral service for the father of three, who was also a well known businessman, was held on his farm by his family who paid tribute to him and said he had been “loved dearly” by all who knew him.

Robert Kidd, chief executive of HSENI, has previously warned that while farming “is an integral part of the economy and the community, it has “the poorest safety record of any industry in Northern Ireland”.