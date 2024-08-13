The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 1,587 (42%) of the applications made by farmers under tranche 3 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

Of the 3,799 applications lodged under this tranche, which closed in mid-April, the department said that 1,961 are still “in progress”.

A further 166 applications have been rejected by the department and 85 have been withdrawn.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that no applications have yet been approved Low Emission Slurry Spreading in this tranche.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,000 32 32 500 436 Dairy Equipment Scheme 88 1 3 49 35 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,055 69 14 460 512 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 314 0 5 309 0 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 320 12 8 107 193 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 37 2 1 25 9 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 326 9 4 205 108 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 219 9 8 89 113 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 170 11 5 75 79 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 270 21 5 142 102 Total 3,799 166 85 1,961 1,587 TAMS 3 tranche 3 applications. Source: DAFM

The latest data also indicates that 147 applications are still outstanding under tranche 1 of TAMS 3.

7,215 out of the 8,203 applications made as part of this tranche have been approved, 665 rejected and 176 withdrawn.

Department officials have approved 7,550 applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of TAMS 3.

787 applications are being processed by DAFM, with 567 rejected and 206 withdrawn.

Tranche 4 of TAMS is currently open for applications from farmers, the deadline for submission is September 6, after which a fifth tranche will commence.

Meanwhile, the department issued over €1 million in TAMS payments to farmers last week.

The DAFM’s latest weekly payment cycle brings the total amount of TAMS 3 payments to over €8.6 million. An additional €146,815 has also been issued under TAMS 2.