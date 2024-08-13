The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 1,587 (42%) of the applications made by farmers under tranche 3 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

Of the 3,799 applications lodged under this tranche, which closed in mid-April, the department said that 1,961 are still “in progress”.

A further 166 applications have been rejected by the department and 85 have been withdrawn.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that no applications have yet been approved Low Emission Slurry Spreading in this tranche.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,0003232500436
Dairy Equipment Scheme88134935
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,0556914460512
Low Emission Slurry Spreading314053090
Organic Capital Investment Scheme320128107193
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme3721259
Solar Capital Investment Scheme32694205108
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme2199889113
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme1701157579
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme270215142102
Total3,799166851,9611,587
TAMS 3 tranche 3 applications. Source: DAFM

The latest data also indicates that 147 applications are still outstanding under tranche 1 of TAMS 3.

7,215 out of the 8,203 applications made as part of this tranche have been approved, 665 rejected and 176 withdrawn.

Department officials have approved 7,550 applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of TAMS 3.

787 applications are being processed by DAFM, with 567 rejected and 206 withdrawn.

Tranche 4 of TAMS is currently open for applications from farmers, the deadline for submission is September 6, after which a fifth tranche will commence.

Meanwhile, the department issued over €1 million in TAMS payments to farmers last week.

The DAFM’s latest weekly payment cycle brings the total amount of TAMS 3 payments to over €8.6 million. An additional €146,815 has also been issued under TAMS 2.

