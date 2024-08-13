Hundreds of hectares of once-lost, flower-rich grasslands in Co. Fermanagh have been surveyed and mapped by Ulster Wildlife to ensure their protection through the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS).

Since the 1930s, the UK has seen a devastating 97% decline in species-rich grasslands, leaving only scattered fragments which are vulnerable to development and invasive species.

However, Ulster Wildlife said that Fermanagh remains a stronghold for Northern Ireland’s species-rich grasslands, meaning that mapping these areas was crucial for conservation.

Fermanagh

Over the past three years, the charity has surveyed 858ha of species-rich grassland across the county, equivalent to approximately 1,200 football pitches, through its dedicated EFS Group programme.

The detailed information collected from each location includes the extent, quality, and condition of the grasslands, which helps to aid planning and decision-making.

60% of these areas are now eligible for agri-environment payments, potentially adding £150,000 in additional income for local farmers, Ulster Wildlife said. Grassland in Co. Fermanagh. Image Source: Ulster Wildlife

Dr Peter McEvoy, director of land management at Ulster Wildlife, said that accurate mapping and sensitive management was necessary to ensure their continued protection.

“Putting our lost grasslands back on the map is vital in helping nature recover and tackling climate change.

“Beyond biodiversity benefits, well-managed grasslands provide essential ecosystem services such as carbon storage, flood mitigation, and erosion control.

“However, we estimate that thousands of hectares remain unmapped and at risk,” he said.

McEvoy added that through agri-environment schemes and group facilitation programmes, “farmers are recognising the value of these unique habitats”.

“This shows that given the right support and appropriate funding, farmers are part of the solution to the nature and climate challenges,” he said.

Grasslands

The EFS Group Programme, facilitated by Ulster Wildlife and funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), is now in its eighth year with 550 members.

The scheme is designed to support farmers in Fermanagh and Tyrone to deliver nature conservation at scale in environmentally designated sites, through education and participation in agri-environment schemes.

However, with the cessation of the EFS (Wider) scheme last year and no replacement in sight, Ulster Wildlife warned of a gap in the successful delivery of on-farm measures for wildlife.

“With the loss of the EFS wider scheme for the majority of farmers in Northern Ireland, we risk backtracking instead of fast-tracking action for nature’s recovery and building resilience in the face of a changing climate.

“Nature is in crisis, with one in nine species at risk of extinction locally.

“We need an agriculture budget which is fit for purpose and capable of addressing the environmental challenges we face, alongside ambitious payment schemes that put environmental stewardship at the heart of farm business decision-making,” McEvoy said.

Peter Gallagher, farm facilitator from Ulster Wildlife, who surveyed and assessed Brian Keown’s fields in Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Image Source: Ulster Wildlife

Brian Keown, who farms sheep and suckler cattle on 75ha near Garrison, is one of the Fermanagh farmers now eligible for the EFS scheme after his species-rich fields were assessed by Ulster Wildlife farm facilitators.

The farmer will work with Ulster Wildlife over the summer to develop a farm plan to manage these rare grassland habitats.

This will enable him to enter a five-year agreement that offers financial incentives to manage and protect this high-nature-value land.

“I recently took on this land with the goal of doing more for nature. Last year, I contacted Ulster Wildlife for advice on what options were available to help wildlife on my land and to check EFS eligibility.

“Unfortunately, my fields weren’t identified on the scheme map layers as habitat, so I wasn’t eligible to apply.

“However, the Ulster Wildlife team recognised the high-nature value of the fields from aerial photos, came out to survey them, and submitted evidence for their inclusion in the scheme for this year.

“I’m delighted that the land is getting the recognition it deserves, and my positive management will be rewarded.

“Farming in this type of landscape is more suited to extensive farming, and it’s important we demonstrate the benefits to society beyond food production,” he said.

Flower-rich grasslands are not only vital habitats for hundreds of wildflowers, fungi, and pollinating insects, but they also support a wide range of birds and mammals.

In Fermanagh, they are home to many notable species including orchids, devil’s bit scabious, the marsh fritillary and dingy skipper butterflies, and the narrow-bordered bee hawkmoth