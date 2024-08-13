A seven-year-old from Co. Laois was recently gifted a John Deere ride along tractor by Make-A-Wish Ireland.

The tractor was delivered by Abbeyleix gardaí to Fíonn, who was there on the day with his parents, Sophie Maher and Aaron Bergin, along with his sister Aílbhe.

Fíonn was born prematurely weighing 2.5 pounds and as part of Fíonn’s diagnosis, his parents were told he would never drive or operate any cars or machinery when he is older.

From the time Fíonn could walk and talk, Make-A-Wish Ireland were told, that all he’s ever been fascinated with is being able to drive tractors, diggers and cars.

His mother, Sophie Maher said: “We couldn’t be more proud of the little man he has become, his determination is incredible and truly an inspiration to all.” Source: Make-A-Wish Ireland

When Fíonn met with Make-a-wish volunteers Emma and Michelle, he told them about his passion for driving and spending time with his grandfather in the tractor.

Fíonn’s wish was to have his very own John Deere ride along tractor.

His wish day began with flashing lights and sirens from the arrival of local Gardai from Abbeyleix, who were delighted to support with revealing Fíonn’s wish.

Fíonn had great fun practicing his driving skills and his sister Aílbhe joined him in the hitch trailer on the back.

Garda Martin said: “I think Fíonn’s face when he saw the tractor says it all. It is an experience I will never forget”.

Fionn’s mother said: “We have a very happy and lucky boy who deserved every minute of this. The love and support from all family and friends means the world to us all. We are blessed with such good kindness.”

Make-A-Wish Ireland gave “a massive thank you to the Abbeyleix Garda Station,” in particular to Garda Martin, Garda Quinlan and Sgt. Carey “for their wonderful delivery and presentation of the John Deere tractor to Fíonn”.

The children’s charity also thanked volunteers Emma, Michelle, Margaret and Ciara who captured “special moments” on the day.

Make-A-Wish Ireland “hope Fionn has many adventures in his new wheels”.