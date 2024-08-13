The New Zealand government is progressing its commitment to reinstate live exports by sea, with public consultation set to start before September.

In 2021, the then government decided to stop shipping live animals after a review of its live export sector.

The ban followed an export ship capsizing in the east China Sea resulting in the deaths of 41 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle.

A two-year transition period to help farmers to adjust their businesses came to an end on April 30, 2023 with the final shipment of livestock from the country.

Live exports

Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard said that reinstating livestock exports by sea will require an amendment to the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

He added that strengthened welfare standards will be developed before the trade returns.

“I acknowledge there is significant interest in this work, and I want to give stakeholders, and the public, a clear timeline for change.

“Live exports will only commence once strengthened welfare standards are developed and in effect to protect New Zealand’s reputation as a responsible exporter and international trade obligations,” he said.

Hoggard said that his officials are preparing a discussion document that will be released for public consultation before September.

“Public consultation will seek feedback on what changes are necessary to the Animal Welfare Act, how to achieve high animal welfare standards throughout the export process, and how to protect New Zealand’s reputation as a responsible exporter and international trade obligations.

“I understand animal welfare is a top priority for all Kiwis. It’s vital, and in fact non-negotiable, that the new standards are in place before the trade is restarted. Hearing a range of voices will help us to understand how we can best achieve this,” he said.

Once the public consultation is complete, Hoggard said it will be discussed by the cabinet with a view to legislation being introduced in early 2025, followed by updated regulatory standards.

The value of livestock exports by sea was over NZ$300 million (€165 million) in 2022.

“This is not insignificant. I believe there is an opportunity to expand our live export potential and support the growth of our primary industries, and rural communities,” Hoggard said.

He added that New Zealand livestock is “sought after for breeding and the trade supports other countries to reach their food security goals”.

“It is valued by our trading partners and gives farmers another revenue source during difficult financial periods, or when weather conditions mean grass production is lower,” he said.