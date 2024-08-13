The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) Co-operation team for Co. Donegal will host two events next week which will focus on the role of women in agriculture.

The team is bringing together a range of experts to discuss the topic and showcase some of the work that women are doing in the sector.

ACRES project officer Aileen Collery explained: “The 2020 Census of Agriculture in Ireland shows that women account for just 13% of all farm holders across the country.

“The census also pointed to the fact that 58,000 women existed within Irish farming without visibility or farm holder status.

“Not only does this underrepresent the input of women in agriculture, it also negatively impacts their ability to avail of funding through agricultural schemes or lending institutes, and their ability to independently access support groups.

“These events run by our team at ACRES Donegal aim to discuss what the key issues are for women in farming, what challenges they face and what resources are needed to level the farming ‘playing field’,” she added.

ACRES Donegal events

The team is encouraging as many female farmers of all ages to attend the events on Tuesday, August 20 or Wednesday, August 21 to have their voices heard.

In particular, they very much welcome women from families which are already in the ACRES Co-operation scheme so that they can explore opportunities for further engagement.

The discussion panel will include: Donna McDade, Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) Training Services; Maureen Kilgore, agroforestry expert; Joanne Butler, organics and horticulture; Catherine Keena, Teagasc biodiversity expert; Henry O’Donnell, ACRES programme manager.

It will be chaired by Gerard McDaid from Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

Demonstrations will form an important element of the day too with Louise Price on dry stone walling, Katie Smirnova and Anne Brown from Hedgerows Ireland, Anita Donaghy from Birdwatch Ireland, looking at birds on the farm and members of the ACRES team including Trish Murphy (water quality), Aoife Moroney (birds), and Fiona Doherty.

Aileen explained the great enthusiasm for the event so far: “We’ve had a wonderful response from our panel and demonstrators.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about what is happening out there and for women to gather and share experiences and ideas – as well as some refreshments of course.”

Anyone wishing to attend either of the events in Donegal can register through the ACRES Donegal website or through Eventbrite.

The events take place in two locations – Roshin, Churchill, Letterkenny, north Donegal on August 20 and Leghowney Hall, Donegal Town in south Donegal on August 21 from 10:00a.m to 4:00p.m each day.

The ACRES scheme is co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).