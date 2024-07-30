The locations of certain actions in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) can be changed, subject to the permission of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

In a circular sent to ACRES advisors yesterday (Monday, July 29) the department said that there is a procedure that must be followed if an ACRES participant wishes to change the location of one of the following area-based rotational actions:

Brassica fodder stubble;

Catch crops;

Minimum tillage;

Over winter stubble.

ACRES participants may, with the prior permission of the department, change the location of these actions to a parcel(s) other than what was declared on the ACRES claim screen under the Basis Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (BISS) for 2024.

The following requirements apply:

The ACRES section must be notified in advance of the intention to change the location of the action concerned before the relevant annual establishment deadline with such notification to be emailed to [email protected] or [email protected];

with such notification to be emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]; The parcel number(s) for the new parcel must be proved;

The request must include confirmation that the area(s) selected as the new location

for the action is at least equal in size to the area claimed on the ACRES claim screen

in BISS 2024.

The department recently told advisors that it is now writing to all scheme participants that have been overpaid.

1,039 ACRES General participants and 4,748 in ACRES Co-operation have been overpaid so far due to interim payments issued in February.

The flat rate payment was made by the department to address concerns that delays in advance payments were causing cash flow difficulties on farms.

ACRES General participants received €4,000, while those farmers in the cooperation stream received €5,000.

However, some farmers received an interim payment higher than what they would have got if they had received the scheduled ACRES payment on time. Scheme participants with an overpayment as of July 18, 2024. Source: DAFM

As of July 18, the department said that 62% of farmers have an overpayment between €101 and €2,000, 28% have been overpaid by between €2,001-4,000 and almost 4% of farmers will have to repay more than €4,001.

DAFM noted that an overpayment of €100 or less (5.4% of farmers) will not be recouped and these farmers will not be sent a letter.