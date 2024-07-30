A community of Ugandan nuns are the owners of a brand new 4WD tractor donated by a group of Irish farmers and agricultural businesses.

The gift of farm equipment, valued at €45,000, marks the first time that the 450ac farm owned by the Little Sisters of St. Francis in Busungu in Central Uganda has been mechanised.

The donation from Ireland includes a heavy-duty tractor, a plough for preparing the land, and a trailer for transporting goods around the farm.

With the arrival of the new equipment, the nuns expect a major boost in farm productivity and sustainability and will help them build an agricultural training centre, clear land for a new health clinic for the local community, and to complete their convent. Maguire with some of the Little Sisters of St Francis community, handing over the farm machinery Source: MD Media

The order of nuns was established by Irish nun Mother Kevin who arrived in Uganda from Ireland in 1902.

The nuns have been pillars of health and education for over one hundred years in the East African country.

Michael Maguire, a spokesman for the group of donors, said: “We are delighted to help the Little Sisters of St. Francis, who have done so much to improve lives in Uganda.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of any community, and we hope this donation empowers the nuns and betters the lives of those they support.

“We’re proud to play a part in Busungu’s agricultural development and look forward to the benefits this machinery will bring.”

Maguire is from Virginia in Co. Cavan and is a frequent visitor to Uganda with Belfast-based agri-business, Devenish.

He said the initiative was a collective effort by Irish farmers and businesses who saw the need for modern farming tools in Busungu.

“It was a phenomenal response. When we asked for help, everyone jumped on board,” Maguire added. The new equipment Source: MD Media

Sr. Rita Christine Nakitende, superior general of the Little Sisters of St. Francis, said: “This tractor and other equipment are a huge blessing. They will help us build a health center, giving our communities access to medical care.”

She emphasised that the new machinery will greatly improve farm management and food production for the community.

“This gift will not only lighten our workload but also enable us to grow more food and better support our community. It’s a blessing beyond words,” Sr. Rita added.