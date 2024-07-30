Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched an investigation into the source of a fish kill in Co. Wicklow in which up to 2,000 fish may have died.

The State environmental agency said that the incident occurred on the Aughrim River.

Dead fish were observed over a 3km stretch of the river in an area near Coats Bridge.

The species which were found dead include juvenile and adult Atlantic salmon, trout, and lamprey.

In a statement, IFI that it is not currently aware of the specific source of this harmful ecological event at this stage.

IFI environmental officers have been at the scene from early Sunday morning (July 28) and water samples have been taken from the river as part of efforts to gather evidence from the scene.

The agency said that it became aware of the incident last weekend following reports from members of the public to its confidential phoneline.

Two deceased fish retrieved from Aughrim River. Source: IFI

The IFI said that monitoring and assessment of the impact of the incident will continue in the coming days to try identify the origin of the fish kill.

The agency which is responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats again urged the public to report instances of fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction, or illegal fishing to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 347424.

Earlier this month, another investigation was launched by IFI into the death of around 850 wild Atlantic salmon in a river in Co. Sligo.

The deceased salmon were found in the lower Ballisodare River, near Ballisodare, south of Sligo town.

The agency said that its staff are conducting a “full environmental analysis” within the catchment in an effort to investigate whether water quality issues may be contributing to mortalities.

There are more than 320 people working full-time at IFI in locations nationwide, and it manages a budget of approximately €39 million annually.

The agency has statutory responsibility for Ireland’s 74,000km of rivers and streams, together with 128,000 lake hectares. It also has a coastline patrol jurisdiction of 12 nautical miles.