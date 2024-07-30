A fundraising tractor run and monster auction will take place this weekend (Sunday, August 4) in aid of young farmer, Tom Eustace, who is facing what his family has described as “life-threatening” injuries.

‘Tom’s Tractor Run to Recovery’ will take place in Rathoe, Tullow, Co. Carlow at 2:00p.m, starting at the RFC grounds in Blackgates.

The monster online auction will also take place that day, featuring a variety of items donated by local businesses and individuals, ranging from farm equipment to unique experiences.

The money donated on the day will aid in Tom’s recovery and rehabilitation.

He was attending a wedding in Rome with his girlfriend and friends when the tragic accident happened.

Tom is now back in Ireland, where he faces his journey to recovery.

Tom works for Tirlán, and his family are well-known for their involvement in sheep farming, tillage and contracting.

Tom’s father, Michael Eustace, owns AskME Landscaping, a renowned hedging company dedicated to planting native Irish trees across the country.

Tom is also an avid sportsman. He currently plays football for the Fighting Cocks Football Club and previously played rugby for the Tullow RFC.

So far, over €200,000 has been raised via a Go-fund me page set up for Tom. His family expressed their gratitude for all the support received so far.

In a statement, they said: “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our friends, neighbours, and even strangers. It means the world to us to see everyone coming together to help Tom on his road to recovery”.

Tractor run

Any donations made during the tractor run will be put towards: Medical expenses including surgeries, treatments, transport and hospital stays, along with rehabilitation and therapy sessions, as well as any other unforeseen expenses.

Details of the map for the tractor run have been published and are available to download. The route can be seen below:

If anyone is interested in bidding or registering for the auction, they can do so by downloading the marteye app, where a full listing will be available.

Anyone interested in donating for the auction can contact Robin on 086 813 4995 or Matt 087 981 56684.

The event day will also see a head shave take place in the community and feature live music, a barbeque and a disco.