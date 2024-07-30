The end of month continental cattle sale took place at Balla Mart, Co. Mayo on Saturday, July 27, with three sale rings in operation and what was described as “the best yard of cattle in a while, with some serious heavy bullocks on offer”, according to mart management.

In the bull weanling sale, a good level of demand from exporters led to “a fine trade” with bulls in the 200-350kg weight category averaging 3.47/kg, while bulls in the 350-450kg weight category averaged €3.18/kg and bulls over 450kg averaged €2.94/kg.

The top price per kilo in the weanling bull sale went to a Limousin bull weighing 300kg that sold for €1,270 or €4.23/kg for the export market. Another Belgian Blue bull weighing 365kg sold for €1,430 or €3.92/kg.

Dry cows weighing over 500kg averaged €2.45/kg while top dry cow prices included €2,600 for a 2018-born 890kg Limousin dry cow.

Another Limousin cow weighing 745kg made €2,170 or 2.91/kg. In the springer sale, an April 2017-born Limousin cow with a heifer calf at foot sold for €2,410.

Bullocks at Balla

Lighter bullock prices were back slightly on the previous week but despite this, there were some notable prices with an April 2023-born bullock weighing 420kg selling for €1,530 or €3.64/kg for export.

Bullocks in the 300-400kg weight bracket averaged €2.77/kg. Store bullocks weighing 400-500kg averaged €2.73/kg while heavier bullocks weighing over 500kg averaged €2.89/kg.

A heavy 740kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,420 or €3.27/kg and a heavier Charolais bullock weighing 840kg sold for €2,640 or €3.14/kg with Northern customers securing both of these.

Heifers

Over 200 heifers were on offer in the sale and were selling “very well” with select breeding types making what were described as “exceptional prices”.

Lighter store heifers ranging from 300-400kg averaged €2.91/kg. Heifers weighing from 400-500kg averaged €2.89/kg and the heifers over 500kg averaged €2.89/kg.

A 600kg continental-bred heifer sold for €2,580 or €4.30/kg – sold for breeding and another Belgian Blue heifer weighing 575kg made €2,100 or €3.65/kg to a Northern buyer for breeding. A lighter 385kg heifer sold for €1,370 or €3.56/kg.

There will be no sale at Balla Mart on the August Bank holiday weekend, Saturday, August 3.