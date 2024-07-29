CAP Network Ireland has launched a survey to assess the needs of farmers in Ireland relating to where farmers source knowledge and information.

The survey that was launched today (Monday, July 29) has been developed as part of the work of the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Systems (AKIS) coordination group.

AKIS is the combined organisation, knowledge flow, integration and interaction between people, organisations and institutions that produce and use knowledge and innovation for agriculture and activities in rural areas.

A key aim of the work of the AKIS is to better connect science and practice and to boost knowledge exchange and innovation. This will benefit European farmers and foresters, their advisors and rural communities.

To ensure that knowledge is shared between everyone who uses and produces it, and that people are connected, effective AKIS are needed across European member states, including Ireland.

The vision for the Irish AKIS is to better connect people and organisations through dynamic and consistent engagement to facilitate improved and speedier information flow between knowledge producers, innovation intermediaries, businesses, organisations, institutions and knowledge users.

A successful AKIS will ensure actors have the training and skills to be more responsive to societal challenges such as climate change and sustainable food systems and to the growing information needs of farmers, rural economy actors, advisors, researchers and other agri-food system and bioeconomy stakeholders to address these challenges.

This exchange is essential to support the required adaptation for current and future challenges.

The survey has been collaboratively developed by CAP Network Ireland with input from Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA), and Teagasc.

It seeks to better understand the current needs of farmers, and how they currently source knowledge and information. The survey results will be used to inform the work plan of the AKIS coordination group.

When you complete the survey, there is also the option to enter a competition to win a main prize of a €250 voucher. There are also five €100 vouchers up for grabs as runner up prizes.