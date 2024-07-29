The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a warning on cooking duck eggs, as it continues to investigate an outbreak of illness involving five people infected with salmonella within the last 12 months.

The FSAI and the National Health Protection Office of the HSE are investigating the cases that are linked to the consumption of duck eggs.

Producers are responsible for ensuring the safety of food placed on the market, however from time-to-time, salmonella occurs in duck eggs, according to the FSAI.

The FSAI advises consumers to only eat the eggs when they have been thoroughly cooked and to only use raw duck eggs in dishes that will be cooked thoroughly before eating.

Advice from the authority includes the following:

A duck egg is heavier and larger than a hen’s egg, and therefore needs more cooking time. The white and yolk of the egg should be solid after cooking;

Dishes that contain duck eggs should be cooked until they are piping hot all the way through;

Do not use raw duck eggs in the preparation of products that contain raw or lightly cooked egg, such as homemade mayonnaise;

When cooking or baking, pay attention to hygiene when breaking duck eggs and handling the empty shells afterwards;

Ensure all utensils and preparation surfaces are washed thoroughly before being re-used.

The FSAI also advises that duck eggs should be stored in the fridge, away from ready-to-eat food.

FSAI warning

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours, according to the FSAI.

“The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

“Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness,” the FSAI said.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and the FSAI will provide further updates as necessary.