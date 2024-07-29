The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has identified “compliance issues” at a creamery in Kanturk in Co. Cork which is operated by the North Cork Co-operative Creameries Limited.

The EPA added North Cork Co-op Creameries Limited to its list of National Priority Sites for quarter two (Q2) 2024.

The National Priority Sites list is used by the EPA to target its enforcement effort “at the poorest performing sites in order to drive improvements in environmental compliance”.

The Q2 list includes both North Cork Co-op Creameries Limited and Galway City Council – Carrowbrowne Landfill.

EPA

According to the EPA there are a “number of compliance issues” at the North Cork Co-op Creameries Limited creamery site in Kanturk.

It highlighted that the creamery has been in operation since 1928 and that the River Allow is adjacent to the entire east boundary of the site where the creamery is located.

“The installation processes approximately 90 million litres of milk/annum to produce butter, liquid milk, cream, skim milk powder, rennet casein and whey concentrate,” the EPA stated.

However it said compliance issues on the site of the creamery in Kanturk which the EPA has identified include:

Ineffective infrastructure and management of storm water risks to the River Allow -a significant pressure site;

Groundwater quality beneath the site;

Non-compliant emission to air from an on-site boiler.

The EPA also detailed that North Cork Co-operative Creameries Limited has improved “compliance at the on-site wastewater treatment plant which was a major issue in the past”.

North Cork Creameries

According to North Cork Creameries it offers a portfolio of dairy products including butter, caseins and milk powders.

On its website it lists Ornua as a major customer for its powders and butter products and details that its retail products division also “collects, pasteurises and supplies liquid milk to leading retailers”.

“North Cork Creameries also provides branded butter for retail consumers, retailers own label butter and delightfully fresh dairy cream.

“We are also a leading supplier of butter to the internationally renowned Kerrygold brand,” it states.

The co-op, which supports 250 farming families, also produces its own brand Ór Real Irish Butter.