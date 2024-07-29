The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has claimed that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) “did not consult” before making the decision to move solely to digital communication.

The union is urging the department to reconsider the decision “with immediate effect”.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “The UFU believe that DAERA’s decision to do away with paper communications completely, presents a huge challenge for our older members who may not have the necessary resources such as sound internet connection, or are not confident in their digital literacy skills, to be able to comply with this drastic change.

“It could create mental stress for the farmer and problems for the farm business if this method of communication with the department no longer exists.

“Right now, Northern Ireland agriculture is undergoing generational changes with the new ag policy being rolled out. Various schemes are now in place including the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.”

To date, McLenaghan said farmers in the different zones have been notified about when to apply by letter and it has proven to be “very effective”.

“Further changes are to come in the following years and DAERA needs to make sure this is communicated effectively so that all farmers are aware – paper communications must be a key part of this,” he said.

Digital communication

A DAERA spokesperson said all communications arising from scheme applications will use the secure DAERA messaging service, paper letters will not be issued and the DAERA messaging service will be applied to new schemes going forward.

The spokesperson said there was no “sudden” announcement made by the department relating to a move to solely digital communication.

“The implementation of secure DAERA messaging for area-based schemes communications has been discussed in considerable detail and on numerous occasions with representatives from UFU, ACANI and NIAPA to ensure that it addresses customer needs fully,” they said.

“Since 2016, area-based schemes has been moving gradually towards a fully digital service for all of its schemes and services, including communications.

“This means that a farm business which wishes to make an application registers for a DAERA online account and completes the application online.”

‘Deep concern’

Secretary of the Agricultural Consultants’ Association (ACA), Rory Gormley, said the association’s management committee and members have “deep concern” over the use of solely digital communications.

“This decision will affect approximately 6,000 farm businesses who currently use agents to assist them in submitting SFP claims, nitrate derogation submissions and animal movements on NIFAIS. This does not include businesses which receive digital assistance in their local DAERA direct offices,” he said.

“Farmers use agents for this work simply because some of them are too busy to find the time and some have no experience dealing with emails, online applications and digital forms.”

Gormley said the department made this decision without any consultation with stakeholders and it is “regrettable”.

He urged the department to put the decision firmly on hold until a full impact assessment has been carried out and stakeholders are properly consulted.

The DAERA spokesperson said its messaging service is a secure, two-way digital means for area-based schemes to communicate with its customers.

Applicants will be notified via email of new messages and will receive a link to log in and view the message.

The move to using the DAERA messaging service commenced in December 2022 and has been in place for a number of existing services, including the Single Application and Map Service, from 2023, the spokesperson said.

“In 2016, the department undertook an extensive Equality Impact Assessment and public consultation on moving towards fully digital communication. Since 2018, 100% of Single Applications have been made online.”