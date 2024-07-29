Lancashire Police has said its investigation is continuing into the fatal shooting of a Lancashire farmer on Thursday (July 25) afternoon.

75-year-old Thomas Olverson of Marsh Hey Farm, Pinfold Lane, Scarisbrick, suffered gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers were called around 4:55p.m on Thursday to a report of a firearms discharge in a field on Pinfold Lane, Scarisbrick. A shotgun was recovered from the scene.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Lancashire Police is asking the public for information as its investigation continues.

Anyone in the area of Pinfold Lane between 12:00p.m and 5:00p.m on Thursday who saw or heard anything suspicious, or has dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch.

‘Isolated incident’

Detective chief inspector Andy Fallows of Lancashire Police’s major investigation team said: “A man has very sadly lost his life as a result of this, and we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what led to his death.

Thomas Olverson. Image: Lancashire Police

“We know that this news may sound concerning to the Scarisbrick community, but we want to reassure everyone that it is being treated as an isolated incident.

“Both parties are known to each other, and we aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

Fallows appealed to the public to share any information they may have.

“This is where I now appeal to you, the public, to ask that if you have any information, saw or heard anything suspicious or have dashcam footage from the Pinfold Lane area of Scarisbrick yesterday between 12:00p.m and 5:30p.m, to please get in contact,” he said.