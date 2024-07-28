A man aged in his 50s has died after an incident on a farm in the vicinity of Lurgan, Co. Armagh, that occurred on Friday (July 26).

In a statement to Agriland, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 50s in the Ballynery North Road area of Lurgan on Friday evening, July 26.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” the PSNI statement added.

According to police, the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) was notified of the incident.

The HSENI confirmed that it was notified of an incident on a farm in the Lurgan area on Friday evening.

“Inspectors have attended the scene and are making further enquiries,” the HSENI said.

Farm theft in Tyrone

Separately last week, the PSNI announced an appeal for information following a report of a farm burglary in Clogher, Co. Tyrone.

PSNI Inspector McNeill said: “We received a report on Saturday, July 20, that access had been gained to a cattle shed at a farm in the Aghafad Road area and artificial insemination equipment had been taken.

“The equipment, which is of significant value, is believed to have been removed sometime within the last two months,” Inspector McNeill added.

“Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the burglary or to anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the equipment to get in touch,” the inspector said.

The PSNI is urging anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police.

Anyone with information can also submit a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.