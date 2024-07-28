There will be almost 300 competitive classes from livestock and poultry to baking, crafts, jams, flowers and photography at this year’s Ossory Agricultural Show, which will take place at the Ossory showgrounds, Coolfin, Rathdowney, this Sunday, July 28.

The vintage and classic truck show will line up retro trucks and commercial vans, with prizes for the 10 best exhibits in the show, which has been running since 1898.

The vintage car and tractor shows will feature a display of classic vehicles to captivate enthusiasts. There will also be a corn cutting display and threshing demonstration.

The cattle, horse, and sheep classes provide the opportunity to witness top-quality livestock, including the prestigious Ossory Show All-Ireland T.I.H hunter broodmare registered competition.

The FBD Belgian Blue pedigree calf All-Ireland competitions will be a key focus among the 300 categories. The Aldi and Meadow Meats sponsored classes will showcase top quality entries in various cattle categories.

Spruced up canines will be vying for recognition in the best gun dog, best sheepdog and the best groomed contests.

Live music with Rock on Paddy at 11:30a.m, followed by Jiggers of Eireann at 1:30p.m will add to the atmosphere.

Family fun will be generated with the Little Miss Ossory Show competition, the All-Ireland tug of war and amusements.

Meanwhile, in Durrow, Co. Laois, the Scarecrow Festival will take place from Sunday, July 28. 2024 marks the last time the festival will span nine days.

While the possibility of a festival next year has not been ruled out, it has yet to be decided, making this year’s event particularly special.

Events will include an exhibition ‘A forgotten generation – 100 years’ history of rural community and agricultural relics in Co. Laois’ by Annie Holland; hund obedience dog training; speech, language and communication workshops; the funky zone; coding challenges; Irish dancing; live music and grand slam wrestling.

The prize-giving ceremony for the All-Ireland scarecrow championship will take place in the scarecrow village on Sunday, August 4 at 4:15p.m.