The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) held its national Young Members Association (YMA) finals at Cillin Hill Mart, Co. Kilkenny.
The finals brought together 10 regional IHFA, YMA clubs, featuring handlers and calves who qualified through regional competitions held in June and July.
This year, Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders were invited to participate in the showmanship competitions.
In addition to the calf and handling competition, the event includes a clipping competition and an ag-analysis competition,
It is highly encouraging to see young people from all over the country, working diligently as a team, learning, and growing as individuals throughout the event.
FBD were title sponsors for the newly named FBD national YMA Finals, alongside sponsors AgriNet and Volac.
New for 2024, Handler Championship winners, received a gift box kindly donated by AnimalPharmacy.ie.
David Clarke Livestock sponsored the clipping competition and Eurogene AI Services sponsored the ag-analysis competition.
IHFA
On Tuesday, Michael Yates (Logan Holsteins, Scotland) was welcomed to the centre of the ring to judge the showmanship classes.
Yates, who farms across two sites with his family in Castle Douglas, Scotland, enjoyed great success during his own time in Holstein young breeders, winning the Champion Showman Title at the All Britain All Breeds Calf Show three times.
John McLean took over the judging of the calf classes on Wednesday and expertly got through both the coloured breeds and Holstein classes.
McLean alongside his father, Iain, and mother, Joyce run the Priestland herd on the north coast of Northern Ireland.
The herd consists of pedigree Holsteins, winning many championships in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Show Proceedings
The clipping competition kicked off events, with club members competing either as individuals or pairs. Competitors then had 90 minutes as an individual or 70 minutes as a pair to fully clip a calf.
The brother and sister team of Stephen and Jennifer Harty (Kerry) took first place in the team competition with Hannah Greenan of the Breffni/Oriel Club winning the individual competition.
The ag-analysis competition was well under way as the clipping competition was being judged.
Teams were posed a scenario from judge Dr. Debbie McConnell (Group Scientist at Eurogene AI Services), in which they were required to present solutions to.
The brief surrounded recent derogation policy changes and how these would affect breeding policies on an example farm given.
The reining Kerry team of Jack Walsh, Muiris Harty and Christopher Heffernan took first place for the second year running.
National YMA chair, Sinead O’Sullivan thanked all the participants and IHFA staff for a successful show and wishing everyone in attendance a safe onward journey.
Clipping Competition
Individual Clipping Class:
- Hannah Greenan (Breffni Oriel).
Team Clipping Class:
- Stephen and Jennifer Harty (Kerry);
- James Gregg and Daniel Willis (Northern Ireland);
- Jordan Donohue and Cathal McLoughney (Laois, Offaly).
Ag-Analysis Competition:
- Kerry – Jack Walsh, Muiris Harty, Christopher Heffernan;
- Cork – Conor Lehane, Kate Lehane, Josephine Kelleher;
- Galway – Kane Boal, Megan Boal, Adam Doran.
Handling Results
The showmanship competition concluded the Tuesday of the IHFA, FBD national YMA finals, with Will Jones, the first place handler in the Intermediate class, taking overall champion handler of the show.
Handling Championship:
- Champion: Will Jones (Slaney);
- Reserve Champion: Claire Kirby (Cork);
- Honourable Mention: Lauren Gilbert (Northern Ireland).
The Breffni Oriel club had the best team of handlers overall and took home the Kildare Friesian Breeders Club perpetual trophy for handling.
Novice A:
- Jack Windrum (Breffni Oriel);
- Tom Roche (Carlow/Kilkenny);
- Amber O’Connell (Kerry).
Novice B:
- Erin Lawlor (Kerry);
- Daniel Lawlor (Kerry);
- Cathal McLoughney (Laois/Offaly).
Novice C:
- Darragh Sheehy (Cork);
- Cormac Walsh (Kerry);
- Emily Heagney (Limerick/Clare).
Junior Handler:
- Zoe Greenan (Breffni Oriel);
- Georgina Hynes (Cork);
- Abbie Duffy (Breffni Oriel).
Intermediate Handler:
- Will Jones (Slaney);
- Ava Montgomery (Northern Ireland);
- Josh Sinnott (Slaney).
Senior Handler:
- Sarah Shannon (Cork);
- Manus Murphy (Carlow/Kilkenny);
- Sarah Lyster (Breffni Oriel).
Mature Handler:
- Claire Kirby (Cork);
- Lauren Gilbert (Northern Ireland);
- Rachel Corley (Breffni Oriel).
Coloured Breed Classes
On Wednesday, the IHFA, FBD national YMA finals resumed with coloured breed calf classes, where both Jersey and Shorthorn calves took to the ring.
Coloured Breed Championship:
- Champion: Cork: Rathard Choco Khaleesi (P&P Hynes);
- Reserve Champion: Slaney: Hallow Chocochip Belle (P&L Jones);
- Honourable Mention: Laois/Offaly: Ballythomas Gorgeous Girl (E McLoughney).
Coloured Breed Junior Calf:
- Rathard Choco Khaleesi (P&P Hynes).
Coloured Breed Intermediate Calf:
- Hallow Chocochip Belle (P&L Jones);
- Ballythomas Gorgeous Girl (E McLoughney);
- Ransboro Waterloo Rose 46 (P&E Kennelly).
Coloured Breed Senior Calf:
- Greenlea Video Marble (P Greenan);
- Rathard Choco Dream D Chaplin (P&P Hynes).
Holstein Calf Results
Holstein Championship results:
- Champion: Jones Chief Jessie J (G&I Jones & Hullcrest);
- Reserve Champion: Hallow Sidekick Twizzle (P&L Jones & Hullcrest);
- Honourable Mention: Cork: Eedy Skick Aclaim (S Shannon).
Red and white championship results:
- Champion: Leagh Tequilla Rose Red Et (B Corley);
- Reserve Champion: Leagh Toxic Queen Red Et (M Masterson);
- Honourable Mention: Drumshanny Artisan Jodie Red (T Williamson).
March calf:
- Boroside Conway Twizzle, Melvin Masterson;
- Rathard Bullseye Alanna, Peter & Paula Hynes;
- Euro Showtime Carmen, Daniel & Emer Curtin.
February Calf:
- Eedy Skick Acclaim, Stephen Shannon;
- Cornboro K Doc Finesse, Brian Corley;
- Ardarostig Yamaska Impala, Sean Murphy.
Junior Calf:
- Emerald Denver Acapella, Daniel Curtin;
- Leagh Tequilla Rose Red Et, Brian Corley;
- Leagh Toxic Queen Red Et, Melvin Masterson.
Intermediate Calf:
- Jones Haniko Jamieson, Gary And Izzy Jones;
- Clahaneleish Penny Et, Donal O’connell;
- Jones Eye Candy Ella Et, Gary And Izzy Jones.
Senior Calf:
- Hallow Pharo Dawn, Philip George Jones;
- Evergreen Chief Lustre, Liam & Sandra Murphy;
- Dalevalley Gold Lambda Apple, Roy Cromie.
Summer Yearling:
- Jones Chief Jessie J, Jones & Hullcrest;
- Greenlea Lambda Rhapsody 1919, Padraic Greenan;
- Dock Chelios Karess, Seamus Hayes.
Mature Calf:
- Hallow Sidekick Twizzle, Philip Jones & Hullcrest;
- Jones Lambda Fame, Gary And Izzy Jones & Hullcrest;
- Euro Showtime Merrill, Daniel Curtin.