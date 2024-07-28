The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) held its national Young Members Association (YMA) finals at Cillin Hill Mart, Co. Kilkenny.

The finals brought together 10 regional IHFA, YMA clubs, featuring handlers and calves who qualified through regional competitions held in June and July.

This year, Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders were invited to participate in the showmanship competitions.

In addition to the calf and handling competition, the event includes a clipping competition and an ag-analysis competition,

It is highly encouraging to see young people from all over the country, working diligently as a team, learning, and growing as individuals throughout the event.

FBD were title sponsors for the newly named FBD national YMA Finals, alongside sponsors AgriNet and Volac.

New for 2024, Handler Championship winners, received a gift box kindly donated by AnimalPharmacy.ie.

David Clarke Livestock sponsored the clipping competition and Eurogene AI Services sponsored the ag-analysis competition.

IHFA

On Tuesday, Michael Yates (Logan Holsteins, Scotland) was welcomed to the centre of the ring to judge the showmanship classes.

Yates, who farms across two sites with his family in Castle Douglas, Scotland, enjoyed great success during his own time in Holstein young breeders, winning the Champion Showman Title at the All Britain All Breeds Calf Show three times. Final line up at the FBD National YMA Finals Image: Maria Kelly

John McLean took over the judging of the calf classes on Wednesday and expertly got through both the coloured breeds and Holstein classes.

McLean alongside his father, Iain, and mother, Joyce run the Priestland herd on the north coast of Northern Ireland.

The herd consists of pedigree Holsteins, winning many championships in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Show Proceedings

The clipping competition kicked off events, with club members competing either as individuals or pairs. Competitors then had 90 minutes as an individual or 70 minutes as a pair to fully clip a calf.

The brother and sister team of Stephen and Jennifer Harty (Kerry) took first place in the team competition with Hannah Greenan of the Breffni/Oriel Club winning the individual competition.

The ag-analysis competition was well under way as the clipping competition was being judged.

Teams were posed a scenario from judge Dr. Debbie McConnell (Group Scientist at Eurogene AI Services), in which they were required to present solutions to.

The brief surrounded recent derogation policy changes and how these would affect breeding policies on an example farm given. Eamon Coleman, Eurogene, judge and sponsor presents the ag analysis 1st place team with their award: Jack Walsh; Muiris Harty; Christopher Heffernan (Kerry) 1st Place. Source: Maria Kelly.

The reining Kerry team of Jack Walsh, Muiris Harty and Christopher Heffernan took first place for the second year running.

National YMA chair, Sinead O’Sullivan thanked all the participants and IHFA staff for a successful show and wishing everyone in attendance a safe onward journey.

Clipping Competition

Individual Clipping Class:

Hannah Greenan (Breffni Oriel).

Winners of the individual clipping competition sponsored by David Clarke Livestock. John O’Sullivan, IHFA President, Judge Michael Yates presents Hannah Greenan (Breffni Oriel) 1st place winner of the individual clipping competition with her award – the Carlow / Kilkenny Perpetual Trophy for best individual clipper. Source: Maria Kelly

Team Clipping Class:

Stephen and Jennifer Harty (Kerry); James Gregg and Daniel Willis (Northern Ireland); Jordan Donohue and Cathal McLoughney (Laois, Offaly).

Finalists of the team clipping class, sponsored by David Clarke Livestock, with the Cork Friesian Breeders Club YMA perpetual trophy for team clipping. John O’Sullivan, IHFA President with, Jordan Donohue & Cathal Mcloughney (Laois Offaly) 3rd, James Gregg & Daniel Willis (Northern Ireland) 2nd, Stephen Harty & Jennifer Harty (Cork) 1st with Judge Michael Yates. Image: Maria Kelly

Ag-Analysis Competition:

Kerry – Jack Walsh, Muiris Harty, Christopher Heffernan; Cork – Conor Lehane, Kate Lehane, Josephine Kelleher; Galway – Kane Boal, Megan Boal, Adam Doran.

Handling Results

The showmanship competition concluded the Tuesday of the IHFA, FBD national YMA finals, with Will Jones, the first place handler in the Intermediate class, taking overall champion handler of the show.

Handling Championship:

Champion: Will Jones (Slaney);

Will Jones (Slaney); Reserve Champion: Claire Kirby (Cork);

Claire Kirby (Cork); Honourable Mention: Lauren Gilbert (Northern Ireland).

Handler Championship line up: Noel Walsh (AnimalPharmacy.ie) sponsor, Liam Gannon and David White (Volac), Sponsor, Lauren Gilbert – Northern Ireland (Honourable Mention Handler), Claire Kirby – Cork (Reserve Champion Handler), Will Jones – Slaney (Champion Handler) with judge Michael Yates, and Trevor Hanley (AgriNet), sponsor, John O’Sullivan IHFA President, Laurence Feeney IHFA CE. Source: Maria Kelly

The Breffni Oriel club had the best team of handlers overall and took home the Kildare Friesian Breeders Club perpetual trophy for handling.

Novice A:

Jack Windrum (Breffni Oriel); Tom Roche (Carlow/Kilkenny); Amber O’Connell (Kerry).

Novice B:

Erin Lawlor (Kerry); Daniel Lawlor (Kerry); Cathal McLoughney (Laois/Offaly).

Novice C:

Darragh Sheehy (Cork); Cormac Walsh (Kerry); Emily Heagney (Limerick/Clare).

Junior Handler:

Zoe Greenan (Breffni Oriel); Georgina Hynes (Cork); Abbie Duffy (Breffni Oriel).

Intermediate Handler:

Will Jones (Slaney); Ava Montgomery (Northern Ireland); Josh Sinnott (Slaney).

Senior Handler:

Sarah Shannon (Cork); Manus Murphy (Carlow/Kilkenny); Sarah Lyster (Breffni Oriel).

Mature Handler:

Claire Kirby (Cork); Lauren Gilbert (Northern Ireland); Rachel Corley (Breffni Oriel).

Coloured Breed Classes

On Wednesday, the IHFA, FBD national YMA finals resumed with coloured breed calf classes, where both Jersey and Shorthorn calves took to the ring.

Coloured Breed Championship:

Champion: Cork: Rathard Choco Khaleesi (P&P Hynes);

Cork: Rathard Choco Khaleesi (P&P Hynes); Reserve Champion: Slaney: Hallow Chocochip Belle (P&L Jones);

Slaney: Hallow Chocochip Belle (P&L Jones); Honourable Mention: Laois/Offaly: Ballythomas Gorgeous Girl (E McLoughney).

Coloured Breed Championship lineup, Laurence Feeney, IHFA CE, Liam Gannon (Volac), Sponsors, Coloured Breed Honourable Mention Calf Ballythomas Gorgeous Girl – Eamonn McLoughney, handler Anna McLoughney, Coloured Breed Reserve Champion Calf Hallow Chocochip Belle – Philip & Linda Jones, handler Charlie Jones, Coloured Breed Champion Calf Rathard Choco Khaleesi – Peter & Paula Hynes, handler Georgina Hynes with Judge John Mclean and Donal Riordan (FBD), Sponsor. Source: Maria Kelly.

Coloured Breed Junior Calf:

Rathard Choco Khaleesi (P&P Hynes).

Coloured Breed Intermediate Calf:

Hallow Chocochip Belle (P&L Jones); Ballythomas Gorgeous Girl (E McLoughney); Ransboro Waterloo Rose 46 (P&E Kennelly).

Coloured Breed Senior Calf:

Greenlea Video Marble (P Greenan); Rathard Choco Dream D Chaplin (P&P Hynes).

Holstein Calf Results

Holstein Championship results:

Champion: Jones Chief Jessie J (G&I Jones & Hullcrest);

Jones Chief Jessie J (G&I Jones & Hullcrest); Reserve Champion: Hallow Sidekick Twizzle (P&L Jones & Hullcrest);

Hallow Sidekick Twizzle (P&L Jones & Hullcrest); Honourable Mention: Cork: Eedy Skick Aclaim (S Shannon).

Champion Calf final line up of winners: Laurence Feeney, IHFA CE, John O’Sullivan, IHFA President, Robert Helen, Liam Gannon (Volac), Sponsor, Honourable Mention Calf Eedy Skick Acclaim – Stephen Shannon, handler Gearoid Long, Sylvia Helen, Reserve Champion Calf Hallow Sidekick Twizzle – Hallow & Hullcrest, handler Will Jones, Philip Jones, Trevor Hanley, sponsor, Champion Calf Jones Chief Jessie J – Jones & Hullcrest, handler Josh Sinnott, Gerrit Kerssies, Izzy, Ted, Rory and Gary Jones, with Judge John Mclean and Mary Dunphy (FBD) Source: Maria Kelly.

Red and white championship results:

Champion: Leagh Tequilla Rose Red Et (B Corley);

Leagh Tequilla Rose Red Et (B Corley); Reserve Champion: Leagh Toxic Queen Red Et (M Masterson);

Leagh Toxic Queen Red Et (M Masterson); Honourable Mention: Drumshanny Artisan Jodie Red (T Williamson).

Red & White Champion Calf final line up of winners: John O’Sullivan, IHFA President, Liam Gannon (Volac), sponsor, Red & White Honourable Mention Calf Drumshanny Artisan Jodie Red – Trevor Williamson, handler Aoife Prunty, Trevor Hanley (AgriNet), Sponsor, Red & White Reserve Champion Calf Leagh Toxic Queen Red – Melvin Masterson, handler Charlie Jones, Red & White Champion Calf Leagh Tequilla Rose Red – Brian Corley, handler Alex Windrum, with Judge John Mclean and Mary Dunphy (FBD) source: Maria Kelly.

March calf:

Boroside Conway Twizzle, Melvin Masterson; Rathard Bullseye Alanna, Peter & Paula Hynes; Euro Showtime Carmen, Daniel & Emer Curtin.

February Calf:

Eedy Skick Acclaim, Stephen Shannon; Cornboro K Doc Finesse, Brian Corley; Ardarostig Yamaska Impala, Sean Murphy.

Junior Calf:

Emerald Denver Acapella, Daniel Curtin; Leagh Tequilla Rose Red Et, Brian Corley; Leagh Toxic Queen Red Et, Melvin Masterson.

Intermediate Calf:

Jones Haniko Jamieson, Gary And Izzy Jones; Clahaneleish Penny Et, Donal O’connell; Jones Eye Candy Ella Et, Gary And Izzy Jones.

Senior Calf:

Hallow Pharo Dawn, Philip George Jones; Evergreen Chief Lustre, Liam & Sandra Murphy; Dalevalley Gold Lambda Apple, Roy Cromie.

Summer Yearling:

Jones Chief Jessie J, Jones & Hullcrest; Greenlea Lambda Rhapsody 1919, Padraic Greenan; Dock Chelios Karess, Seamus Hayes.

Mature Calf: