The All-Ireland Sustainability Awards 2024, which recognise the best in sustainable innovation, including the agri-food initiative of the year, are now open for entries.

The award aims to showcase sustainable best practice within the agri-food sector and focuses on producers and businesses across Northern Ireland and Ireland.

A total of 15 categories ranging from “tech for good” and “sustainable tourism” to “green marketing” and “net-zero initiatives” are now open for entries until 1:00p.m on Friday, September 6.

The agri-food initiative of the year award at the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards 2024 focuses on producers and businesses which are taking innovative steps to:

Change the way food is produced, processed, traded and consumed;

Change the way food is developed in ways that protects, improves and restores wildlife and the natural environment and/or is working towards building a more resilient and robust food system for the future.

Last year, family-owned meat processor Foyle Food Group was announced the winner of the agri-food initiative of the year award. Foyle operates five facilities in Northern Ireland, one in Ireland and two in England.

The judges were “impressed” by the detail on initiatives in the Aberdeen Angus Supply Chain Programme, including diverse grazing pastures and a “superior” genetics programme to reduce emissions.

All-Ireland Sustainability Awards

The All-Ireland Sustainability Awards 2024 ceremony will take place on October 24, at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club in Belfast, where the best in sustainable innovation will be recognised.

Applicants can enter projects across multiple categories, including “food waste reduction initiative of the year”, “waste, resource management and circular economy initiative of the year”, and “biodiversity initiative of the year”.

A new “green legacy award” will honour individuals who have contributed a significant impact on sustainability in Ireland through leadership in advocacy, policy, education, or innovation.

“The sustainability agenda continues to accelerate and evolve across the island,” founder of the awards, Danielle McCormick said. Cork-based sustainable consultancy firm Climeaction will be the main sponsor of this year’s awards.